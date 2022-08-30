 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 8.30: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones tabbed as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
/ new
Photo Courtesy of Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

Maryland volleyball graduate middle blocker has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Jones had a massive week, pacing both the Terps and the Big Ten with an eye-popping 23 blocks. Jones’ 23 blocks and 2.56 blocks per set are both by far the most in the conference; the next closest respective players have 18 blocks and two blocks per set.

The conference honors are nothing new for Jones, who was a First Team All-Big Ten honoree last season. Jones has also won the conference’s weekly distinction twice prior. The fifth-year veteran and Maryland native is on pace to shatter more school records, as she is 81 total blocks and 52 block assists away from the program record.

The Terps look to improve on their 2-1 start at the Stony Brook Tournament on Long Island, New York, this upcoming weekend.

In other news

Jack Parry recapped Maryland volleyball’s opening weekend.

Damon Brooks Jr. had the coverage of No. 4 Maryland field hockey’s nail-biting 1-0 win over Stanford on Monday.

Ben Dickson broke down the betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, for each Big Ten football matchup this weekend.

Emmett Siegel wrote a fascinating piece on the Maryland football tailgating community.

Maryland football junior wideout Rakim Jarrett changed his uniform number from No. 5 to No. 1.

Maryland football senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was mic’d up at a recent practice.

The dates and times were announced for Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley’s weekly talk show.

Maryland athletics launched the Maryland Marketplace, giving Terps a platform to maximize their NIL possibilities.

Maryland men’s soccer took a deep dive into how its esteemed “The Crew” fan section came about.

Maryland men’s basketball was back together ahead of the school’s first day of classes.

Maryland women’s soccer showed love to its visiting fans that came to its game against Penn on Sunday night.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...