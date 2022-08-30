MM 8.30: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones tabbed as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Maryland volleyball graduate middle blocker has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Leading the Big Ten in total blocks and blocks per set to start the season? That's our Rainelle.



Rainelle Jones is your B1G Defensive Player of the Week!



: https://t.co/gOdFAnZVeZ pic.twitter.com/iTlWJNsJOm — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 29, 2022

Jones had a massive week, pacing both the Terps and the Big Ten with an eye-popping 23 blocks. Jones’ 23 blocks and 2.56 blocks per set are both by far the most in the conference; the next closest respective players have 18 blocks and two blocks per set.

The conference honors are nothing new for Jones, who was a First Team All-Big Ten honoree last season. Jones has also won the conference’s weekly distinction twice prior. The fifth-year veteran and Maryland native is on pace to shatter more school records, as she is 81 total blocks and 52 block assists away from the program record.

The Terps look to improve on their 2-1 start at the Stony Brook Tournament on Long Island, New York, this upcoming weekend.

