MM 8.3: Maryland volleyball signs head coach Adam Hughes to contract extension

Maryland volleyball head coach Adam Hughes agreed to a five-year contract extension, Maryland athletic director Damon Evans announced Tuesday.

Hughes’ new contract will keep him in College Park through 2027.

“I’m so incredibly excited to be staying in College Park as we continue to build something special,” Hughes said in a release. “I’m grateful for the support throughout the university, College Park, and Maryland communities as this program develops into what we know it can become. It’s an honor coaching these student-athletes and helping them achieve their goals. This past season was an incredible step on the journey and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Evans is excited for Hughes to continue leading a program that has found recent success.

“Adam has taken our volleyball program to the next level in the last few years and we are thrilled that he will be leading our Terps into the future,” said Evans. “Playing in the best volleyball conference in the nation, Adam has elevated the overall performance of our program and that was evidenced by last season’s undefeated start and the landmark victory over the eventual National Champion Wisconsin. Under Adam’s leadership, Maryland volleyball has a very bright future ahead and we are excited for what’s next.”

Last season, the Terps enjoyed one of their most outstanding seasons in program history. Maryland won 19 matches, which marked the school’s most victories in a single season since 2010.

Hughes and the Terps established early season dominance with a 13-0 record, their best start since 2005.

Maryland achieved history last season with a 3-2 victory in five sets over the eventual national champion Wisconsin Badgers. The win was the first victory over a top-10 team in school history.

Under Hughes’ leadership, Maryland has cemented itself as one of the best blocking teams in recent seasons. In 2021, the Terps averaged 3.11 blocks per set, the most in Division I.

In his four seasons leading the Terps, Hughes has amassed a 55-61 record.

In other news

Alyssa Thomas was awarded the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

Alyssa Thomas is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the second time this season! #TerpFamily x #ProTerps pic.twitter.com/HGC8MeY591 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) August 2, 2022

Then, Thomas made history on Tuesday night.

Alyssa Thomas is the third player in @WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles @athomas_25 pic.twitter.com/2EXTNnLBin — ESPN (@espn) August 3, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball released its full nonconference schedule on Tuesday.

Maryland football is ready to go for the first day of preseason camp today.

The fellas are fired up



Camp starts tomorrow. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/aX1cVYdChF — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 3, 2022

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley is getting recognition as a major player in the sport.

Former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is making noise at the Tennessee Titans training camp.

The vet the rook@AustinHooper18 has nothing but good things to say about #Titans rookie TE @ChigTweets pic.twitter.com/HUSoKQlDiP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 2, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer is gearing up for the season.

Rise and Grind pic.twitter.com/DPcMP069TJ — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) August 2, 2022

Former Maryland lacrosse player and Ferris State (Division II) football player is getting reps in at wide receiver at the Atlanta Falcons training camp.