MM 8.29: Maryland men’s and women’s golf release schedules

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a round up of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland men's and women’s golf released its schedule for the 2022-23 season last Thursday.

The men’s team, led by newly hired head coach John Phillips, will play in 10 regular season season tournaments in seven different states, including one in Puerto Rico.

One of the tournaments Maryland will participate in will be the Howard University/USF Collegiate Invitational in Maryland. This is the first time the Terps will play in this event.

The women’s schedule also features 10 regular season tournaments in seven states. The Terps will have one tournament in Mexico. Head coach Kelly Hovland is entering her second season as the groups leader.

For the women’s team, the season will start on Sept. 10 at the Yale Invitational in New Haven, Connecticut. The men will open their season on Aug. 26 at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.

In other news

