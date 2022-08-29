MM 8.29: Maryland men’s and women’s golf release schedules

Maryland men's and women’s golf released its schedule for the 2022-23 season last Thursday.

The men’s team, led by newly hired head coach John Phillips, will play in 10 regular season season tournaments in seven different states, including one in Puerto Rico.

One of the tournaments Maryland will participate in will be the Howard University/USF Collegiate Invitational in Maryland. This is the first time the Terps will play in this event.

The women’s schedule also features 10 regular season tournaments in seven states. The Terps will have one tournament in Mexico. Head coach Kelly Hovland is entering her second season as the groups leader.

For the women’s team, the season will start on Sept. 10 at the Yale Invitational in New Haven, Connecticut. The men will open their season on Aug. 26 at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.

In other news

Colin McNamara had the coverage of Maryland men’s soccer’s 1-1 draw at home against Liberty on Sunday night.

Maryland women’s soccer secured its third draw in three games to start the 2022 season, and Andrew Chodes had the recap.

Damon Brooks Jr. previewed Maryland field hockey’s matchup against Stanford today.

The editors made predictions for Maryland football’s upcoming season.

Maryland volleyball went 2-1 to begin its season.

Tough test to close out opening weekend.



https://t.co/y3Vp0Uixia pic.twitter.com/IKCjfoa460 — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) August 27, 2022

With kickoff fewer than one week away, Maryland football had a karaoke event.

Camp isn't complete without Karaoke Night



Cue victory from the freshmen pic.twitter.com/P4GWuf6bdV — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 28, 2022

Maryland football wide receiver Jeshaun Jones was mic’d up for a recent practice.

Performing on the mic and on the field@JeshaunJones06 put on a show #TBIA pic.twitter.com/pqhhJpahC7 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 27, 2022

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas is having a massive WNBA postseason for the Connecticut Sun.

OUT OF THIS WORLD ☀️@athomas_25 has moved into 1ST PLACE in postseason scoring in franchise history! #CTSun pic.twitter.com/DbqjargEBu — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 29, 2022

The University of Maryland welcomed its incoming freshmen in roaring fashion.

FIRST FLAG DROP FOR THE FRESHMEN!!



Welcome to Maryland! pic.twitter.com/122COFKJYZ — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 28, 2022

"M-A-R-Y-L-A-N-D... Maryland will win!"



Music to our ears, Class of 2026 pic.twitter.com/Pd3Pkn1m3F — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 28, 2022

Welcome to Maryland, Class of 2026! pic.twitter.com/ryt7K9PQYC — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 28, 2022

Maryland field hockey head coach Missy Meharg spoke after her team’s season-opening wins against James Madison.