MM 8.26: Maryland football announces three future nonconference opponents

Maryland football announced a trio of future nonconference opponents Wednesday. The Terps will host Towson in 2025, James Madison in 2027 and will participate in a home-and-home series with Wake Forest in 2030 and 2031.

The first of the two games against Wake Forest will be in Winston Salem, North Carolina, with the Demon Deacons coming to College Park in 2031. Maryland and Wake Forest — the former ACC foes — have played 62 games in their series history, with Maryland holding a 43-18-1 record.

The Terps are 3-0 all-time against James Madison. The Dukes were an FCS powerhouse before making the jump to the FBS level to join the Sun Belt Conference this season. The programs last played in 2014, which was a 45-point Maryland victory.

Maryland has played Towson twice, beating the Tigers on both occasions. They last played in 2017, with the Terps coming out on top, 63-17.

The announcement competes Maryland’s nonconference schedule through 2025. In 2023, Maryland will host Towson, Charlotte and Virginia. In 2024, the Terps will host UConn and Toledo in addition to a return trip to Virginia. The 2025 nonconference slate features home games against UCF and Towson and a road game at Northern Illinois.

Other future nonconference games include another game against UConn in 2026, a trip to UCF in 2028 and a four-game series scheduled against Virginia Tech, running from 2026-2029.

In other news

No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer defeated No. 9 New Hampshire, 2-1, in its first game of the season.

Maryland women’s soccer drew 1-1 with Navy.

Maryland men’s golf released its 2022-23 schedule.

⛳ Fore Please, Now Driving… Our 2022-23 schedule is officially here!



"The team is excited to play such a competitive schedule." - Head Coach John Phillips



More ➡️ https://t.co/eZH4kTExvQ#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/YV8CtBG2l1 — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) August 25, 2022

Former Terps Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones impressed in the Connecticut Sun’s series-clinching victory.

Playoff AT is just different



13 points, 8 rebounds to advance #ProTerps x #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/2uWncjMh8E — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) August 25, 2022

Maryland field hockey, which plays its first game of the season tonight, released its promotional schedule.

Check out our 2022 promotions!



We can't wait to see you back at the 'Plex pic.twitter.com/5VdLN9PDPu — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 25, 2022

Less than one week remains until the beginning of Maryland cross country’s season.

⏰ One week away!

Goucher Invite, Baltimore MD#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/GJyVii7O04 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 25, 2022

Maryland women’s golf took a team photo ahead of the start of its season.