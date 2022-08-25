Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football predictions and schedule breakdown

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors make their 2022 season predictions and go through the Terps’ 12-game schedule. The episode ends with a discussion surrounding Maryland men’s basketball’s recent success recruiting locally.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Who are the most valuable players on both sides of the ball for Maryland football?

Who can be Maryland football’s X-factor in 2022?

What record will Maryland finish with? A deep game-by-game analysis of the Terps’ schedule.

New Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard picked up a commitment from 2023 four-star DeShawn Harris-Smith. How good of a job has he done thus far?

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content, as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.