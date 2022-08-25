MM 8.25: Four Maryland football players named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Maryland football players Jakorian Bennett, Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jaelyn Duncan were all named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, per an announcement Wednesday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a yearly college all-star game and NFL Draft showcase.

Duncan, a redshirt junior offensive tackle, is perhaps the best pro prospect on the Terps. In Todd McShay’s most recent NFL draft rankings, Duncan checks in as the No. 3 offensive tackle. Coming off back-to-back All-Big Ten honorable mentions, Duncan is an integral part of an offensive line that protects star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Demus and Copeland represent two parts of Maryland’s three-headed receiving monster this season; junior Rakim Jarrett surely would have been on this watch list if he were a class older. Both players rank as top-15 wide receivers in McShay’s rankings.

Copeland, a Florida transfer, joins the Terps after a season where he was the Gators’ leading receiver. He adds a dynamic element to the Terps’ pass-catching corps — one that will truly make defenses pick their poison among him, Demus and Jarrett. Demus returns to Maryland following a devastating season-ending knee injury in 2021. With another great season, Demus has a chance to solidify himself as one of the all-time Terp greats at the position and a bonafide NFL Draft pick.

Bennett seems to be Maryland’s best player in its secondary this fall. He had a fantastic season last fall, leading all Power Five players with 16 pass breakups. He hopes to turn some of those breakups into interceptions this year, as he has a great chance to improve his draft stock.

Maryland men’s basketball landed a huge commitment from four-star class of 2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith on Wednesday.

Ben wrote a column on the success head coach Kevin Willard has had keeping local talent home with his first recruiting class.

Colin previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s opener against New Hampshire today, while Andrew previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s game tonight.

