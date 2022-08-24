MM 8.24: Maryland field hockey checks in at No. 4 in preseason coaches poll

In the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches preseason poll, Maryland field hockey was ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation after losing in the national semifinals last season.

The squad finished the regular season last year as the No. 5 team in the country, only topped by other Big Ten opponents: Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan and eventual national champion Northwestern.

In an attempt to go further than they did a year before, the team returns its top-three point scorers from last season. Graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt, sophomore forward Hope Rose and senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine all are back for the 2022 season.

The Terps have aspirations of winning a national championship this season, which starts against Drexel this Friday.

In other news

The incoming freshman class of Maryland men’s lacrosse players arrived on campus.

The new Terps are arriving in College Park, met by their older teammates who lend a hand with move-in when they step on campus. There is nothing like this brotherhood. #bethebest #family #teamfirst pic.twitter.com/pMiqwoHryC — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) August 24, 2022

Maryland cross country continues to train before the start of the season.

Great day for a morning workout ☀️

Cross Country season is just around the corner #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/iouwuNeyyg — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 23, 2022

Maryland field hockey announced the team’s captains for the 2022 season.

INTRODUCING OUR 2022 CAPTAINS!



Emma DeBerdine

Danielle Van Rootselaar

Bibi Donraadt



https://t.co/HtE8dGFBtE | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/b8r2vHdLS6 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 23, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer team showed off its team photo.

The 2022 Maryland Men’s Soccer Team pic.twitter.com/ekST6GoPKr — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) August 24, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer player Catherine DeRosa was named as the SAAC president this year.

"I would describe it as the voice of the student-athletes here at Maryland."@TerpsWSoccer's Catherine DeRosa is ready to represent Maryland's student-athletes as SAAC president.@MDMadeTerps https://t.co/4kN9sCMxG8 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 23, 2022

Maryland volleyball’s season begins on Friday.