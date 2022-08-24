 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.24: Maryland field hockey checks in at No. 4 in preseason coaches poll

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

Photo Courtesy of Maddie Kyler/Maryland Athletics
In the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches preseason poll, Maryland field hockey was ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation after losing in the national semifinals last season.

The squad finished the regular season last year as the No. 5 team in the country, only topped by other Big Ten opponents: Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan and eventual national champion Northwestern.

In an attempt to go further than they did a year before, the team returns its top-three point scorers from last season. Graduate midfielder Bibi Donraadt, sophomore forward Hope Rose and senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine all are back for the 2022 season.

The Terps have aspirations of winning a national championship this season, which starts against Drexel this Friday.

In other news

The incoming freshman class of Maryland men’s lacrosse players arrived on campus.

Maryland cross country continues to train before the start of the season.

Maryland field hockey announced the team’s captains for the 2022 season.

Maryland men’s soccer team showed off its team photo.

Maryland women’s soccer player Catherine DeRosa was named as the SAAC president this year.

Maryland volleyball’s season begins on Friday.

