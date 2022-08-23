MM 8.23: Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa named to Manning Award watch list

Maryland football’s starting quarterback received even more preseason recognition Monday as redshirt junior Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Manning Award’s preseason watch list.

The Manning Award was created by the Sugar Bowl Committee in honor of the quarterback performances in college of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is one of the few awards that counts an athlete’s bowl performances when balloting, and considering Tagovailoa’s 265-yard, two-touchdown performance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl last season, it is not surprising that he made the list.

It was not just the bowl performance that stood out for Tagovailoa last season. He set the single-season school record for passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) while starting every game. He also tied the record for most touchdowns in a season with 26.

But, there is definitely room to improve for Tagovailoa, as his 11 interceptions last season were tied for the most in the Big Ten. Almost half of those came from a five-interception performance against Iowa at home.

This season, he looks to lead the Terps — with an arguably better collection of receivers — to a winning season. He has also been named to the Maxwell Award watch list, the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list and the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list.

In other news

Terps women’s lacrosse star Abby Bosco announced that she will be returning to the team next season.

Jared Bernhardt continued his impressive preseason for the Atlanta Falcons with a team-high 67 receiving yards in the first half against the Jets.

3 targets

3 catches

67 yards



In the first half



JB1 is the best story of the preseason rn pic.twitter.com/IOuqhiazhC — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 23, 2022

Maryland softball will compete at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge this season.

Starting our season off in the sand...see you in Puerto Vallarta pic.twitter.com/LTMxI8q600 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) August 22, 2022

Former Maryland baseball players Chris Alleyne and Randy Bednar linked up in the minors.

Maryland track and field team announced new members of the roster for the upcoming year.

Our newest members of the Terrapins family are here! Welcome to our 2022 track and field roster additions! ⬇️#KeepUp https://t.co/RKUh0r8Pdd — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) August 22, 2022

Maryland men’s golf announced the hire of new assistant coach Jimmie Massie.

Maryland football offensive lineman Spencer Anderson was mic’d up for a practice during fall camp.