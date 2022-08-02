MM 8.2: Maryland legends Len Elmore and Christy Winters-Scott inducted into D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Maryland basketball legends Len Elmore and Christy Winters-Scott were inducted into the Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The ceremony was held prior to the Washington Nationals baseball game on Sunday. Six total distinguished honorees were inducted for their incredible achievements and contributions to sport in the greater Washington D.C. area.

Congrats to Terp legends @LenElmore and @ChristyWScott51 on being inducted into the DC Sports Hall of Fame!



Elmore played at Maryland from 1971-74 before being drafted as the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was an All-American center during his time as a Terp. As the programs all-time leading rebounder, Elmore remains the only player in the program’s history with 1,000 career rebounds and 1,000 career points. He played 10 seasons in the ABA/NBA before becoming an attorney and TV analyst.

Winters-Scott played at Maryland from 1986-1990. She has the second-most career points in Maryland women's basketball’s history, fourth-most rebounds and the most games played in her career. Winters-Scott earned First Team All-ACC honors as a senior.

