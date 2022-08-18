 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.18: Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith finishes in fifth place at the U20 World Championships

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith fell in the bronze medal match at the U20 World Championship on Wednesday, finishing in fifth place.

Smith knocked off Germany’s Kiril Kildau, 10-0, to advance to the bronze medal match.

Smith was ultimately defeated in the bronze medal match by Armenia’s Sergey Sargsyan. Although he didn’t come out on top at the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Smith had a phenomenal summer wrestling in various events.

Heading into the World Championships, Smith won the U20 U.S. Open and earned a gold medal at the Pan-American Championships earlier this summer.

In other news

Sam Oshtry spoke to Maryland football legend Vernon Davis about his impending induction into the Maryland Sports Hall of Fame, his relationship with Coach Locksley and more.

Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s season and its opener against Temple tonight.

Former Testudo Times managing editor Lila Bromberg wrote a feature on former Terp and current WNBA star Brionna Jones.

Maryland football is getting hyped for the season and setting high expectations for itself.

Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones is poised for another big year.

Maryland women’s soccer officially begins a new era with their season opener at Temple tonight at 7 p.m.

Various Maryland baseball alumni are doing big things at the next level.

Former Maryland women’s basketball and current Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas published an article in The Players’ Tribune.

Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard will have the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game on Saturday.

