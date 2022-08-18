MM 8.18: Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith finishes in fifth place at the U20 World Championships

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith fell in the bronze medal match at the U20 World Championship on Wednesday, finishing in fifth place.
Jaxon Smith falls in the Bronze Medal match to take fifth at the U20 World Championships.— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) August 17, 2022
An amazing tournament, an amazing summer. Proud of you, Jaxon #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/JBfkMRSvwJ
Smith knocked off Germany’s Kiril Kildau, 10-0, to advance to the bronze medal match.
How Jaxon Smith finished off his 10-0 victory ⤵️— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) August 17, 2022
Wrestling for Bronze around 11 AM ET.#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/srfdT3GqVa
Smith was ultimately defeated in the bronze medal match by Armenia’s Sergey Sargsyan. Although he didn’t come out on top at the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Smith had a phenomenal summer wrestling in various events.
Heading into the World Championships, Smith won the U20 U.S. Open and earned a gold medal at the Pan-American Championships earlier this summer.
In other news
Sam Oshtry spoke to Maryland football legend Vernon Davis about his impending induction into the Maryland Sports Hall of Fame, his relationship with Coach Locksley and more.
Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s season and its opener against Temple tonight.
Former Testudo Times managing editor Lila Bromberg wrote a feature on former Terp and current WNBA star Brionna Jones.
Two years after a breakout 2020 season for the @ConnecticutSun, Bri Jones has established herself as a star in the #WNBA.— Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) August 17, 2022
Way before all the success came an injury & self-driven transformation that set the stage.
On the quiet determination of @_bjones18:https://t.co/0We7hrWkoF
Maryland football is getting hyped for the season and setting high expectations for itself.
"They may have to add a third digit to the scoreboard."— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 18, 2022
Fire us up pic.twitter.com/Lt56vOTw2n
Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones is poised for another big year.
“She is one of the best fundamental blockers I think I’ve ever seen.” @TerpsVolleyball star @rainellejones2 enters at No. 9 on @emilyehman’s @B1GVolleyball Player Countdown.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 17, 2022
Do you agree with this ranking? pic.twitter.com/mhK1grrsQV
Maryland women’s soccer officially begins a new era with their season opener at Temple tonight at 7 p.m.
August 17, 2022
Various Maryland baseball alumni are doing big things at the next level.
Troy showing what the #DirtyTerps are made of ⚾️ https://t.co/oviDlvpPOg— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) August 17, 2022
Former Maryland women’s basketball and current Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas published an article in The Players’ Tribune.
We’re Hungry by Alyssa Thomas | The Players’ Tribune @PlayersTribune https://t.co/fKoxEtRHFa— Alyssa Thomas (@athomas_25) August 17, 2022
Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard will have the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game on Saturday.
Heard Camden Yards is the place to be right now— Kevin Willard (@KevinWillard) August 17, 2022
Can’t wait to be in Baltimore on Saturday https://t.co/syYZ1aiDwc
