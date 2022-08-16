MM 8.16: Three Maryland women’s soccer players named Big Ten Players to Watch

With the season approaching, three players from the Maryland women’s soccer team were featured on the Big Ten’s Players to Watch list, as the team looks to improve from their last place finish in the conference in 2021.

Graduate defender Malikae Dayes and graduate forward Mikayla Dayes — who are sisters — both made the list after returning to the squad.

Malikae led the team and the backline with 1,652 minutes played last season and will hope to improve the defense, which allowed the second-most goals in the Big Ten.

Mikayla was the best option up front for the Terps in 2021, leading the team in points with nine, goals and assists with three and shots on goal with 19. She also played the third-most minutes with 1,545 while starting all 18 games.

The third Terp who made the list is junior midfielder Juliana Lynch. An incoming transfer student, Lynch started 39-of-51 games for West Virginia in two seasons. She is a new addition that will create a different option in the midfield for head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer.

In other news

Former Maryland football players Chigoziem Okonkwo and Sam Okuayinonu played in front of their old Maryland teammates in Baltimore during the preseason with the Tennessee Titans.

Maryland football revealed those who were selected to PFF’s All-Big Ten Preseason squad.

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse players Aurora Cordingley and Grace Griffin connected for a score in the AUL.

Maryland women’s basketball tried their luck at 90’s trivia.

Maryland baseball provided an update about its players’ performances this summer.