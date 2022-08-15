Testudo Times Podcast: 2022 Maryland football season outlook

The Testudo Times Podcast is back! On this episode, the editors take a deep dive into the 2022 version of Maryland football. With the season just 19 days away, they take a look at each position group and the 12-game schedule. The episode ends with a Maryland men’s basketball offseason conversation.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

How can Maryland football build on its first bowl victory in 11 years? What is considered a successful season in 2022?

Position group breakdowns, from quarterback to defensive backs

Complete breakdown of Maryland football’s 2022 schedule. How can the Terps reach bowl eligibility this fall?

Maryland men’s basketball offseason discussion. How good will the 2022-23 team be? Is new head coach Kevin Willard building a monster 2023 recruiting class?

