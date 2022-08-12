 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 8.12: Former Maryland soccer goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair awarded MLS All-Star Game MVP

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

JackParry1
/ new
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Former Maryland soccer and current Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair played for the MLS All-Star team for the first time Wednesday night. With his heroics, St. Clair managed to come away with the game’s All-Star MVP Award.

St. Clair came on in the 32nd minute in front of his home fans at Allianz Field. From then on, St. Clair made some clutch saves for the MLS team, keeping a clean sheet before being subbed off in the 61st minute for NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Being thrust into the starter role for Minnesota in week three, he’s been an absolute revelation for the side this season. His 79 saves, which are tied for the second most in the MLS, have helped his team get to fourth place in the Western Conference at the All Star break.

Starting in 2017 and 2018 for the Terps, St. Clair averaged fewer than one goal allowed per game in both seasons. The Canadian had a total of 43 appearances in net during his Maryland career.

In Other News

During the Ravens preseason game, Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley announced that punters Colton Spangler and Anthony Pecorella would be placed on scholarship.

Maryland women’s lacrosse and field hockey’s field is set to have an $11 million refurnishing, which will double the size of the field in 2023.

Maryland baseball players Matt Shaw and Nigel Belgrave celebrate winning the Cape Cod League with the Bourne Braves.

Former Maryland basketball star Greivis Vasquez tells a story about former coach Gary WIlliams offering him a scholarship.

Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirvoski is gearing up for another season in the Big Ten.

Maryland alum and ESPN star Scott Van Pelt paid homage to Maryland football and receiver Rakim Jarrett in a recent visit.

