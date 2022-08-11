MM 8.11: Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith set to compete in U-20 World Championships

With wrestling’s U-20 World Championships scheduled to take place in Bulgaria next week, Maryland freshman Jaxon Smith is set to compete, as he will wrap up his impressive run of summer performances this year for the red, white and blue.

With the qualification round starting at 4 a.m. on August 16, Smith and his personal coach Alex Clemsen (also Maryland’s head coach) will take on opponents on the world stage. They will hope to make it to the semifinals later in the day and the medal matches at 11 a.m. the next day.

Coming off a win at the U-20 U.S. Open and a gold medal at the Pan-American Championships this summer, Smith has dominated, outscoring opponents 54-2 in five bouts. Smith is looking to continue this run at the World Championships next week.

Testudo Times is previewing Maryland football’s defensive position groups this week. Check out the defensive line and linebacker position previews.

Maryland football released episode one of their documentary series, “Unlocked.”

Maryland football showed footage from their practice in pads.

Maryland men’s soccer wished former goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair luck in the MLS All-Star Game.

Former Terp Chris Alleyne has had a good start to his career in Minor League Baseball.

Maryland field hockey released their games that will be shown on Big Ten Network this season.

Hudson Taylor will be inducted into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame this year.

Maryland field hockey released pictures from day one of training camp.