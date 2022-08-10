MM 8.10: After first practice, Maryland volleyball looks to build upon successful 2021-22 season

Maryland volleyball took the court for its first practice of the season on Tuesday.

Led by newly extended head coach Adam Hughes, the Terps will look to build off one of their best seasons in recent memory; they recorded 19 wins in 2021, with seven of those coming during conference play.

It was the program’s first winning season since Hughes’ tenure began in 2018-19.

Maryland’s 19 wins were the most for the program since 2010, and its seven Big Ten wins were the most since 2018.

Maryland will bring back some familiar faces this year, with 11 players from last year returning to this year’s squad.

Highlighting the group is junior outside hitter Sam Csire, junior setter Sydney Dowler, sophomore libero Milan Gomillion, and graduate middle blocker Rainelle Jones.

Csire and Dowler will spearhead the offense, as they led the squad last season in kills and assists, respectively.

Gomillion and Jones were some of the nation’s best at their positions, with both receiving multiple weekly conference honors last season. Gomillion led the Terps in digs while Jones was a defensive monster, registering close to 200 blocks.

Jones was named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten Team just last week as she will look to lead the nation in blocks per set for the second year in a row.

The Terps are seeking their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2005.

In other news

Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. led Maryland football in exercises during their first full practice in pads.

The Big Ten is finalizing a media rights deal with Fox Sports, NBC, and CBS, per multiple sources. The conference has been aired on ESPN for four decades, per John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, but that would change if the rumored deal is finalized.

Big Ten finalizing media rights deal w/Fox Sports, CBS & NBC, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @Ourand_SBJ. Unless there’s a last minute change, this will be 1st time in 40 years Big Ten football & basketball games will not be on ESPN, @Ourand_SBJ reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 9, 2022

Maryland Athletics announced the Kubasik First Impact Program, which will help solidify the academic career paths for second-year student-athletes.

Planning for the Future



The Kubasik First Impact Program, integrated into @MDMadeTerps, is helping student-athletes build a path for their next step. https://t.co/hqRPR6U0oV — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 9, 2022

Maryland field hockey saw their preseason start Tuesday, with their first exhibition game slated for Aug. 18.

First day of preseason is in the



Ready to hit the pitch tomorrow!#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/ol6skl9gG3 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) August 9, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer began their training camp as well, with their first friendly happening on Aug. 13.