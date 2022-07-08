MM 7.8: Maryland women’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

Maryland women’s soccer will kick off the season in August, as the Terps revealed their entire 2022 schedule on June 30.

6️⃣ weeks until we kickoff the 2022 season!



Thursday Night Lights in Philadelphia on Aug. 18!



Full Schedule➡️: https://t.co/9BAbdBm0fj pic.twitter.com/AZff7xn8Cw — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) July 7, 2022

Throughout the month of June, the Terps revealed their opponents for each game via social media.

Head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer enters her first season at the helm for the Terps after spending nearly 15 years on the Rutgers coaching staff. She was a part of the Rutgers team that won the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

Maryland will open the season on the road with a matchup with the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. The Terps will remain on the road for two consecutive games versus Navy on Aug. 25 and Pennsylvania on Aug. 28.

Nemzer and the Terps will open their home slate with six consecutive matchups, starting with Georgetown on Thursday, September 1. Maryland will resume play at Ludwig Field with non-conference games versus George Mason on Sept. 4, Wake Forest on Sept. 8, and Saint Joseph’s on Sept. 11.

Big Ten play for the Terps will feature two consecutive home games with the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 16 and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 22.

Nemzer will make her return to her alma mater Rutgers on Sept. 25, and Michigan State and Penn State will visit College Park on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, respectively.

The Terps will close the season similar to how they started, with two consecutive road contests at Indiana on Oct. 20 and Oct. 23.

In other news

Former Maryland point guard Fatts Russell signed a professional deal with Montengero-based KK Mornar-Barsko Zlato Bar.

OFFICIAL: @MornarBar complete their 3rd signing this summer as they ink a contract with Daron "Fatts" Russell. ✍️



Welcome to AdmiralBet #ABALiga, Daron!



Read more at: https://t.co/FFWvpB1wcV pic.twitter.com/wYdTUrVOcp — AdmiralBet ABA League (@ABA_League) July 7, 2022

Three-star linebacker Daniel Wingate committed to Maryland football late Wednesday night. The St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Md.) attendee is the 15th class of 2023 commit for head coach Mike Locksley.

Maryland gymnastics and Maryland men’s lacrosse shared the President’s Cup for the programs with the highest academic scores at the university.

The best of the 2021-22 year will be honored with Terp Awards!



President's Cup (Team With The Highest GPA): @TerpsMLax and @TerpsGymnastics! #TerpAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/lxZ8tRKitm — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 7, 2022

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse stars Aurora Cordingley and Erica Evans combined for seven goals in Canada’s semifinal matchup against England in the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship.

These two. ALL the goals! @amERICAnEVANS and @rorycord are putting on a show pic.twitter.com/yxx2PaIWAd — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 8, 2022

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw had a massive night for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs.

After the top of the 1st, we lead 1-0 thanks to a Matt Shaw !@TerpsBaseball #GoBravos pic.twitter.com/OXWduO4b7X — Bourne Braves (@BourneBraves) July 7, 2022

MATT SHAW 3 RUN HOME RUN FOR HIS 4TH HIT OF THE GAME AND 2ND HOME RUN!!!



We're up 12-5 in the 7th!@TerpsBaseball #GoBravos https://t.co/qE5PGJwAVj pic.twitter.com/BoTsG9P5xv — Bourne Braves (@BourneBraves) July 7, 2022

Former Terps Jalen Smith and Kevin Huerter both had big weeks, with Smith signing a new contract and Huerter being traded to the Sacramento Kings.

Big day for our guys yesterday:



Stix has found a home in Indiana.

Sactown has its new King.



Terps thriving at the next level. pic.twitter.com/PKW01bVb3b — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 7, 2022

Maryland football, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, kicks off its season in less than two months.

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans shared his excitement on the hiring of John Phillips as the university’s new men’s golf coach.

"John (Phillips) is a rising star in the golf world," says @Evans_TerpsAD. “He is incredibly organized and has a plan to return Maryland men's golf to the national stage. We are excited to welcome him to our #OneMaryland family." ⛳️



️: https://t.co/1q1ZJ3NdWs#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/eMx5tzzOGm — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) July 7, 2022

Princeton transfer guard Abby Meyers looks to impress Terp fans in her first year as a member of Maryland women’s basketball.

“I’m a huge competitor so I’m going to bring my best every day.”



Welcome home, Abby Meyers ❤️#TerpFamily x #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/exCTxhCFXN — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 7, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward Emma Chardon will have an opportunity to make an impact for Team Switzerland in the FIBA U20 European Championships beginning this weekend.