MM 7.7: Maryland men’s lacrosse welcomes back Jake Bernhardt as offensive coordinator

Jake Bernhardt will return to Maryland men’s lacrosse as an assistant coach and the offensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday.

Bernhardt played for the Terps from 2010-13 and was the team’s Director of Operations during the 2014 season. He comes over from Vermont, where he spent the last five seasons and held the associate head coach title in 2021.

“I am very excited to have Jake Bernhardt return to College Park,” head coach John Tillman said in Wednesday’s release. ”Jake is one of most accomplished players to play for Maryland in the last decade and he has established himself as one of the top lacrosse coaches in the country. His character, leadership, knowledge of the game and passion for Maryland Lacrosse and the University of Maryland will be very beneficial for our program. Jake will work hard to help our student athletes strive to be their best as people, students and players.”

During his time at Vermont, Bernhardt helped oversee a program that reached its first two NCAA Tournaments in program history. Four Vermont players in Bernhardt’s offense recorded more than 50 points during the 2022 season. Bernhardt’s final game with the Catamounts was a 21-5 loss to his alma mater in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Terps’ new assistant was able to relay the news to his Vermont team via Zoom on Tuesday night, per Tillman.

Bernhardt was a star during his time at Maryland as a player, leading the Terps as a two-time captain. He scored 49 goals and dished out 14 assists as a midfielder under Tillman. The Terps reached the national championship game during his 2011 junior season, and Bernhardt recorded a goal in the title contest.

“I would like to thank Coach Tillman and everyone at the University of Maryland for the opportunity to return to College Park and work with the men’s lacrosse program,” Bernhardt said. “It is an incredible opportunity to continue this program’s rich tradition and work with their exceptional student-athletes. Now it’s time to get to work in College Park. Be The Best.”

The Bernhardt family has enjoyed great success at Maryland, and now Jake gets to reunite with his younger brother Jesse on the 2023 staff. Jesse mans the other side of the ball as the defensive coordinator for the Terps. The two brothers played together at Maryland from 2010-13. The youngest Bernhardt brother, Jared, played at Maryland from 2017-21, winning a national championship in 2017 and earning the Tewaaraton Award in 2021. After a national-championship winning year of football at Ferris State in 2021, Jared earned a deal with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL.

Jake Bernhardt is currently in his 11th professional lacrosse season, playing for the Whipsnakes LC of Premier League Lacrosse.

In other news

Former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter was officially acquired by the Sacramento Kings via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Former Terp Aaron Wiggins was active on both ends of the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz late Tuesday night.

Start the break, finish the break.



Summer league Wiggs pic.twitter.com/W97thMtbke — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 6, 2022

The season inches closer as Maryland football strides for national relevancy in 2022.

After re-signing with the Indiana Pacers in free agency, former Terp Jalen Smith is poised to be the team’s starting power forward for the 2022-23 season.

Starting at power forward...



From the University of Maryland...



Jalen Smith! pic.twitter.com/fsuEIPaGht — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 6, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer is now fewer than 50 days away from the start of the 2022 season at Ludwig Field.

In 50 days, we are back under these lights



Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/7CxqBQHHv4 — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) July 6, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer leadership coach Estelle Johnson is scoring goals on the national stage for Cameroon.

Maryland women’s lacrosse alumna Aurora Cordingley has been hired as an assistant coach at Massachusetts following a 2022 Big Ten Attacker of the Year season as a player.

Cordingley and fellow former Terp Erica Evans dominated for Team Canada in Tuesday’s Women’s Lacrosse World Championship round of 16 game.

Erica and Aurora combined for 7️⃣ goals in yesterday’s @CanadaLacrosse win!



vs. Czech Republic at 5:00 today pic.twitter.com/4PZuzeIiBZ — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 6, 2022

Maryland baseball’s Luke Shliger is getting some love for his performances for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

“He’s a really, really good baseball player.”



Luke Shliger controls the strike zone in all facets of his game.



The @YD_RedSox are finding out just how good our guy is this summer. https://t.co/qQCFSgU6Ho — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 6, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s Jaxon Smith is gearing up for this weekend’s U20 Pan-Am Championship as a member of the Team USA’s men’s freestyle team.

Newly-minted Maryland men’s golf coach John Phillips is ready to get rolling with the Terps.