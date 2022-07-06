MM 7.6: Maryland men’s golf hires John Phillips as new head coach

Maryland men’s golf announced former Virginia assistant coach John Phillips as the head coach and new leader of its program Tuesday.

Former head coach Jason Rodenhaver retired on May 23 following 23 years with both the men’s and women’s golf programs. Forty-three days later, athletic director Damon Evans tabbed Phillips as his man.

“John is a rising star in the golf world,” Evans said in Tuesday’s release. “He knows the region as well as anyone having heavily recruited the DMV for more than a decade. John has a winning pedigree, having been to the NCAA Championships in each of his last eight seasons at Virginia and VCU. John is incredibly organized and has a plan to return Maryland men’s golf to the national stage. We are excited to welcome him to our One Maryland family.”

Phillips spent the last six seasons with the Cavaliers and the previous four on the VCU staff. Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Phillips has partaken in each of the past eight NCAA tournaments. Phillips also played at Bridgewater College (Division III) in Bridgewater, Virginia, where he was a four-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honoree. His familiarity with the DMV area pops off his résumé, and it should surely help him succeed with the Maryland program.

“I am honored to be named the next head men’s golf coach at the University of Maryland,” Phillips said in the release. “I want to thank Damon Evans, Cody Gambler and the search committee for their belief in me and their commitment to the program. It became clear throughout the process that the University of Maryland is a special place full of passionate individuals. I’m excited to begin working with our student-athletes to achieve success on the golf course and in the classroom.”

The Terps have yet to qualify as a team in the NCAA tournament since joining the Big Ten, and their last appearance as a group was in 2007. In 2018, David Kocher and Peter Knade were the last Terps to compete in the NCAA tournament.

In other news

Maryland Athletics reminisced on one of its old logos, asking fans who it reminded them of.

First person you think of? pic.twitter.com/bjyJZnQJ8W — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 5, 2022

Maryland football will be back for its home opener against Buffalo in under 60 days.

Back at The Shell in 60 days.



Be There: https://t.co/ITLDsxcGQH pic.twitter.com/wMc35wodgZ — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 5, 2022

The College Park Regional provided Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn with tangible evidence that his program is moving in the right direction.

It can be done here.



Building it the right way. pic.twitter.com/cGsKOJAJHa — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 5, 2022

Vanderbilt transfer Brinae Alexander is ready to make some noise in a Maryland uniform.

“I want to play for championships and I want to play against the best teams in the nation.”



Welcome home, @BruhhNaeNae ❤️#TerpFamily x #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/U8kxP8080c — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 5, 2022

Head coach Brenda Frese and her coaching staff are on the recruiting trail looking for future Maryland women’s basketball stars.

Four Maryland women’s lacrosse alumnae advanced with their respective countries in the 2022 Women’s World Lacrosse Championship.

Congrats to our four Terps who won today to advance to the @WorldLax2022 Quarterfinals!



Sarah Mollison

Laura Merrifield

Theo Kwas

Megan Whittle



(More to come later today) pic.twitter.com/IYVBgzO6yN — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 5, 2022

Three-time Tewaaraton Award recipient Taylor Cummings made national headlines with her goal for the U.S. on Monday.

Maryland men’s soccer shared updates from its former Terps playing in the MLS and professionally around the world.

- A dream scenario start for JRR

- A return to form for @erykw19



All that and more in the #ProTerps report! https://t.co/AEJuN2gnoX — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) July 5, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer, looking to win its first Big Ten game in two years under new head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer, is gearing up for the season this fall.