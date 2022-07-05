MM 7.5: Three-star class of 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus commits to Maryland football

Maryland football secured its 14th verbal commitment in the class of 2023 Sunday, when three-star offensive lineman Deandre Duffus announced his plans to come to College Park and play for head coach Mike Locksley.

“I just really like Coach Locksley and [offensive line coach Brian] Braswell,” Duffus said of Maryland in an interview with 247Sports. “I really liked when they talked about life after football, which is big for me. That’s what really separated them from all of the other schools. Like, most schools all have the same facilities and everything, but life after football is what sets me up for life if I don’t make the NFL, and they showed me that they would set me up for the future.”

Listed at six-foot-four and 330 pounds, Duffus is rated as a three-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the 107th-best offensive lineman in the country. He is also ranked as the 175th-best overall player in the state of Florida.

Duffus took an official visit to Maryland on June 10 and followed with visits to both Syracuse and Indiana in the following weeks, but chose to commit to the Terps over those two schools and an abundance of other programs he received offers from but didn’t visit.

As a junior last season, Duffus started at left guard for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida en route to a 3A state title. His success as a leading blocker earned him South Florida Sun Sentinel All-County honors.

Duffus is the Terps’ fourth commit from Florida in his class, joining tight end Dylan Wade, wide receiver Orlando Jones and defensive back Jonathan Akins. He is the second offensive lineman in Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class — now ranked 44th nationally by 247Sports — alongside three-star Tamarus Walker.

In other news

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse star Taylor Cummings was named USA Lacrosse’s Player of the Match for her impressive performance against England in the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship.

The Terps celebrated Independence Day yesterday.

