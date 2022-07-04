MM 7.4: Kevin Huerter and Jalen Smith make NBA news

Two former Maryland men’s basketball stars made NBA news Friday, as Kevin Huerter was traded and Jalen Smith signed a new contract.

Huerter was traded from the Atlanta Hawks — who drafted him 19th overall in 2018 — to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for multiple players and a 2024 first-round pick. The Hawks received Justin Holiday and Mo Harkless, and the pick is top-14 protected, meaning that the Kings retain the pick if they are in the lottery.

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Huerter averaged 12.1 points per game during the 2021-22 season, shooting a career-high 45.4% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. He will join former Terp Alex Len in Sacramento.

In his two years at Maryland, Huerter averaged 12 points per game and made a name for himself as a sharpshooter, shooting over 41% on three-pointers his sophomore year and making a total of 73 shots from beyond the arc — seventh and fifth all-time in a single season at Maryland, respectively. That season, he also was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Smith, on the other hand, will be staying with the Indiana Pacers, signing a two-year, $9.6 million deal with the team that he finished the 2021-22 season with.

Free agent center Jalen Smith has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2022

He was selected with the 10th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA Draft, but only played one full season with the team after he got stuck behind Phoenix’s strong collection of frontcourt talent. As a result, Smith’s team option was not picked up for next season, and he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He received much more playing time with his new team, averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, earning himself a new contract.

Smith also played just two years with the Terps and, like Huerter, blossomed in his sophomore season. He was one of the nation’s most dominant forwards during the 2019-20 season, leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally with 21 double-doubles. He averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, garnering Third Team All-American honors from almost every outlet and a spot on the All-Big Ten first team.

Huerter and Smith are two of the six Terps currently playing in the NBA, joining Len, Jake Layman, Bruno Fernando and Aaron Wiggins.

In other news

Terps softball catcher Katie Dustin reflected on her time at Maryland and the impact Title IX has had in the 50 years since its enactment.

"Title IX gave us a seat at the table."



Outgoing SAAC president Katie Dustin (@TerpsSoftball) writes on her time as a Terp and reflects on the impact of Title IX on its 50th Anniversary. https://t.co/TzlRzCWpy3 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 1, 2022

Maryland baseball coach Matt Swope was promoted to the position of Associate Head Coach. After an illustrious playing career with the Terps, Swope has been a coach within the program for nine years.

Maryland Made! @MattSwope19 has been promoted to Associate Head Coach! pic.twitter.com/m9TmiOEBhU — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 1, 2022

Former Maryland baseball outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a home run for the San Francisco Giants on the same day his bobblehead was distributed at the ballpark.

MONTY HOMERS ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD DAY pic.twitter.com/GkvSzta72g — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 2, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse graduate Keegan Khan scored his first career PLL goal.

The rook gets in on the action!



Those @TerpsMLax guys are something else. https://t.co/I1DgnH6Oza pic.twitter.com/ngLsgzhbKo — Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club (@PLLWhipsnakes) July 3, 2022

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named the Connecticut Sun’s Player of the Game after recording over 20 points for the second straight game.

With her second consecutive game with 20+ points, @athomas_25 is your Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/Gy59eAr5ao — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 3, 2022

A plethora of Maryland women’s lacrosse products showcased their skills in the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championships.

UNSTOPPABLE



5️⃣ Goals 4️⃣ Draw Controls



Megan Whittle in supreme form last night pic.twitter.com/tBUXcwpYDD — England Lacrosse (@englacrosse) July 1, 2022