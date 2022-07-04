 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 7.4: Kevin Huerter and Jalen Smith make NBA news

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Two Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Two former Maryland men’s basketball stars made NBA news Friday, as Kevin Huerter was traded and Jalen Smith signed a new contract.

Huerter was traded from the Atlanta Hawks — who drafted him 19th overall in 2018 — to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for multiple players and a 2024 first-round pick. The Hawks received Justin Holiday and Mo Harkless, and the pick is top-14 protected, meaning that the Kings retain the pick if they are in the lottery.

Huerter averaged 12.1 points per game during the 2021-22 season, shooting a career-high 45.4% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. He will join former Terp Alex Len in Sacramento.

In his two years at Maryland, Huerter averaged 12 points per game and made a name for himself as a sharpshooter, shooting over 41% on three-pointers his sophomore year and making a total of 73 shots from beyond the arc — seventh and fifth all-time in a single season at Maryland, respectively. That season, he also was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Smith, on the other hand, will be staying with the Indiana Pacers, signing a two-year, $9.6 million deal with the team that he finished the 2021-22 season with.

He was selected with the 10th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA Draft, but only played one full season with the team after he got stuck behind Phoenix’s strong collection of frontcourt talent. As a result, Smith’s team option was not picked up for next season, and he was traded to the Indiana Pacers. He received much more playing time with his new team, averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, earning himself a new contract.

Smith also played just two years with the Terps and, like Huerter, blossomed in his sophomore season. He was one of the nation’s most dominant forwards during the 2019-20 season, leading the Big Ten and ranking third nationally with 21 double-doubles. He averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, garnering Third Team All-American honors from almost every outlet and a spot on the All-Big Ten first team.

Huerter and Smith are two of the six Terps currently playing in the NBA, joining Len, Jake Layman, Bruno Fernando and Aaron Wiggins.

In other news

Terps softball catcher Katie Dustin reflected on her time at Maryland and the impact Title IX has had in the 50 years since its enactment.

Maryland baseball coach Matt Swope was promoted to the position of Associate Head Coach. After an illustrious playing career with the Terps, Swope has been a coach within the program for nine years.

Former Maryland baseball outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a home run for the San Francisco Giants on the same day his bobblehead was distributed at the ballpark.

Maryland men’s lacrosse graduate Keegan Khan scored his first career PLL goal.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named the Connecticut Sun’s Player of the Game after recording over 20 points for the second straight game.

A plethora of Maryland women’s lacrosse products showcased their skills in the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championships.

