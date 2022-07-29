MM 7.29: Maryland field hockey releases 2022 schedule

Maryland field hockey released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season Thursday afternoon.

The 2021 national semifinalists will have one of the toughest schedules in the nation, facing 11 opponents who finished last season ranked in the final Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches poll, including the top four ranked teams in the nation.

“Scheduling the top teams every year inspires everyone, the players, families, fans and alumni love good hockey,” longtime head coach Missy Meharg said in a release.

The Terps will open the season on Aug. 26 at home against Drexel in pursuit of their ninth national championship.

Marked games on the calendar include a road affair against reigning national champion Northwestern on Oct. 2 and a home matchup against Rutgers on Oct. 14.

Meharg’s crew will conclude its regular season at UConn on Oct. 28, which is also where this year’s Final Four will take place.

In other news

Women’s lacrosse star Aurora Cordingley won the Terp Award for the Female Athlete of the Year.

2022 Tewaaraton Award recipient and national champion Logan Wisnauskas took home the Terp Award for Male Athlete of the Year.

Maryland punter Anthony Pecorella was named to the Wuerffel Award Watch List for his service to the community.

Ryan Ramsey and Bubba Alleyne signed professional contracts with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

Ryan Ramsey is a Royal! pic.twitter.com/uqZWMg282t — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 28, 2022

He’s officially a Dodger. pic.twitter.com/RzKZgwyf29 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 28, 2022

All-American defender Marge Donavan will join the Maryland women’s lacrosse team this season after five successful seasons with Princeton, including last year when she captained the Tigers.

Thrilled to welcome Marge to our family! https://t.co/sX9QZnHCDl — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 28, 2022

Terps Jesse Bernhardt, Matthew Dunn, Michael Ehrhardt, Colin Heacock, Connor Kelly, Matt Rambo and Logan Wisnauskas were among those selected to Team USA’s training camp ahead of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

Check out the 50 players invited to training camp https://t.co/HxrMEJr4LC — U.S. Men's National Team (@USAMLax) July 28, 2022

Taulia Tagovailoa joined in on the “Let’s Ride” trend ahead of the upcoming football season.