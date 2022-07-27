MM 7.27: Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. expected to be ready for start of 2022 season

After suffering a gruesome knee injury in the Terps’ game against Iowa this past Oct. 1, Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season. Questions started to linger about Demus’ availability for the start of the 2022 season, should he choose to return for a fifth year. Demus made the decision to come back in December, and after months of intense physical therapy, he is expected to be ready to play in Maryland’s opening game against Buffalo on Sept. 3, according to a statement by head coach Michael Locksley at 2022 Big Ten Football Media Day.

"Dontay is ahead of schedule...There is an expectation that we'll see Dontay Demus playing in the first game"



@_godof5 pic.twitter.com/2XVh1qbEr6 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 26, 2022

It was widely anticipated that Demus would be forced to miss several games this fall, as a knee injury of his severity can often take upwards of a year to fully recover from. However, Locksley expressed his optimism in Demus’ progress.

“Dontay is ahead of schedule,” Locksley said in response to a reporter’s question of the star receivers’ status. “Actually, really, really been impressed with the way he’s returned. Our training staff — led by Brian Simerville — has done a tremendous job getting Dontay back. I think last week he broke 21 or 22 [miles per hour] on the Catapult which means he’s got that explosiveness back... there is the expectation that we’ll see Dontay Demus playing in the first game.”

Demus’ availability is certainly a huge boost for the Terps’ offense, as he has established himself as one of the Big Ten’s best receivers. Before his injury, he led the conference in receiving yards and ranked sixth in touchdowns. Despite his season coming to a close just over a third of the way through, Demus still earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors for the third consecutive season.

In other news

Locksley, along with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and defensive back Jakorian Bennett, went to Indianapolis for 2022 Big Ten Football Media Day.

Last year Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) had a record breaking season for @TerpsFootball, but it was a tough loss in Iowa that may have prepared him most for THIS season.



He joined @HorowitzJason, @BigAntHerron, and @BenHartsock at #B1GMediaDays. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/8L0tNo0AjQ — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 26, 2022

Big Ten Media Day... we out



See you at The Shell. #TBIA — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 26, 2022

Maryland baseball outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. officially signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and will not return to school. The organization drafted Schreffler in the 15th round of this year’s MLB Draft.

The biggest signature of his life



Troy has made it official with the Phillies! pic.twitter.com/vOCG5WzGSb — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 26, 2022

Maryland women’s golfer Angela Garvin won the 2022 Hartford Women’s Open with a final score of three over par.

A smile of a two-time Champion!



Congrats to @angelagarvin58 for winning the @ConnecticutPGA 2022 Hartford Women's Open! ⛳️



She posted 72-71 - 143 over the two-day event. It didn’t end there; she sealed the deal on the second playoff hole with a birdie on the 16th!#GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/Z1snDlAucE — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) July 27, 2022

Seven Terps were named to USA Field Hockey’s national team roster.

7⃣ Terps have been named to the @USAFieldHockey National Team roster! https://t.co/MHE29lQbNJ — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 27, 2022

Outfielder Tatum Kresley and shortstop Gracelyn Solarz signed with Maryland softball after prep years.

Two more for the Terps!



Welcome Tatum and Gracelyn to our softball family!



More ⬇️ — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) July 26, 2022

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw was named the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Player of the Week.

Congratulations to Player of the Week, Matt Shaw (@TerpsBaseball/@BourneBraves).



Stats:

Hit for the cycle!

.555 AVG

.591 OBP

1.000 SLG

3 RBI

3 BB

6 SB



✍️: https://t.co/t4TAAwui4u

: @MayaFerland

: ssammyfrankphoto on IG pic.twitter.com/aR4yi74dvj — Cape League (@OfficialCCBL) July 26, 2022

Maryland field hockey star Hope Rose was named Maryland Female Rookie of the Year after an outstanding freshman campaign.

Hope Rose wins the Terp Award for Female Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/mMjZ5iQxPC — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 26, 2022

Maryland volleyball’s season begins in less than a month.

The Maryland men’s and women’s soccer seasons are fast approaching.

They are gonna be all over you



Join the best fans in college soccer in 30 days pic.twitter.com/cy1C2P3s9B — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) July 26, 2022