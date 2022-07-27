 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.27: Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. expected to be ready for start of 2022 season

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo Courtesy of Zach Bland/Maryland Athletics
After suffering a gruesome knee injury in the Terps’ game against Iowa this past Oct. 1, Maryland football wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season. Questions started to linger about Demus’ availability for the start of the 2022 season, should he choose to return for a fifth year. Demus made the decision to come back in December, and after months of intense physical therapy, he is expected to be ready to play in Maryland’s opening game against Buffalo on Sept. 3, according to a statement by head coach Michael Locksley at 2022 Big Ten Football Media Day.

It was widely anticipated that Demus would be forced to miss several games this fall, as a knee injury of his severity can often take upwards of a year to fully recover from. However, Locksley expressed his optimism in Demus’ progress.

“Dontay is ahead of schedule,” Locksley said in response to a reporter’s question of the star receivers’ status. “Actually, really, really been impressed with the way he’s returned. Our training staff — led by Brian Simerville — has done a tremendous job getting Dontay back. I think last week he broke 21 or 22 [miles per hour] on the Catapult which means he’s got that explosiveness back... there is the expectation that we’ll see Dontay Demus playing in the first game.”

Demus’ availability is certainly a huge boost for the Terps’ offense, as he has established himself as one of the Big Ten’s best receivers. Before his injury, he led the conference in receiving yards and ranked sixth in touchdowns. Despite his season coming to a close just over a third of the way through, Demus still earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors for the third consecutive season.

In other news

Locksley, along with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and defensive back Jakorian Bennett, went to Indianapolis for 2022 Big Ten Football Media Day.

Maryland baseball outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. officially signed a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and will not return to school. The organization drafted Schreffler in the 15th round of this year’s MLB Draft.

Maryland women’s golfer Angela Garvin won the 2022 Hartford Women’s Open with a final score of three over par.

Seven Terps were named to USA Field Hockey’s national team roster.

Outfielder Tatum Kresley and shortstop Gracelyn Solarz signed with Maryland softball after prep years.

Maryland baseball shortstop Matt Shaw was named the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Player of the Week.

Maryland field hockey star Hope Rose was named Maryland Female Rookie of the Year after an outstanding freshman campaign.

Maryland volleyball’s season begins in less than a month.

The Maryland men’s and women’s soccer seasons are fast approaching.

