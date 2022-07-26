MM 7.26: Former Terp Alyssa Thomas named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Alyssa Thomas was named as the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the week Monday.

Thomas, 30, helped lead the Connecticut Sun to a 3-0 record this week while notching a stat line of 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

This is her second Conference Player of the Week nomination of the season and sixth of her eight-year career.

In her four years at Maryland, Thomas dominated opponents and racked up a multitude of awards. She scored over 2,300 points in her career to go along with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game. Thomas was an Associated Press First Team All-American in 2012 and was named ACC Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.

“[She’s] the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever coached,” head coach Brenda Frese said of Thomas during her time in College Park. “She can make plays that others can only dream about.”

Thomas will look to lead the second-place Sun to their fourth straight victory Thursday night against the Seattle Storm.

In other news

Joshua Bolma was voted as Maryland’s Male Rookie of the Year in this year’s Terp Awards.

The Terp Award goes to…



Male Rookie of the Year: Joshua Bolma (@MarylandMSoccer) #TerpAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/lpj3QEsQJm — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 25, 2022

Tune into Big Ten Network throughout the day to see Maryland football at Big Ten Media Day.

Repping in Indy



Watch the Terps at Big Ten Media Day at 11:45 AM, 1:45 PM and 4:15 PM tomorrow on @BigTenNetwork.#TBIA | https://t.co/XGDYAwnjvi pic.twitter.com/fOWitGzNws — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 25, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse legend Taylor Cummings officially announced her retirement.

The most influential person in women's lacrosse.



Thanks for inspiring all of us for the past 10 years.



Congrats on your retirement, @tcummings_21! pic.twitter.com/uCUkDVzQmU — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 25, 2022

Matt Rambo continues to light up the Premier Lacrosse League.

It’s Matt Rambo’s world and we’re all just living in it.



That’s his 3rd goal tonight. pic.twitter.com/b88yUKNOIJ — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 24, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball newcomer Abby Meyers helped lead the United States to a gold medal finish at the Maccabiah Games.