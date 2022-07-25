 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.25: Maryland football picks up a pair of class of 2023 commits, high school teammates over weekend

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
Photos Courtesy of Tayvon Nelson and Dillan Fontus
(@Tayvon1Nelson/@dillanfontus1)

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley added two new commits to his class of 2023 Saturday, picking up pledges from three-star edge rusher Dillan Fontus and three-star cornerback Tayvon Nelson.

Nelson and Fontus play high school football together at Canarsie, a public school in Brooklyn, New York. The two teammates bring Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class to a total of 17 players.

The higher-ranked prospect of the two players, Fontus slots as a three-star, the No. 80 edge rusher in the country and the No. 2 player in New York, per the 247Sports Composite. Fontus has a massive frame at six-foot-five and 245 pounds and has shown ability to play on both the inside and outside of the defensive line.

Nelson is also a three-star recruit, per the 247Sports Composite, and ranks as the No. 115 cornerback in the country and the No. 8 prospect in New York. Nelson joins fellow three-stars Jonathan Akins and Alex Moore as additions in the secondary for next year’s recruiting class.

The Terps now have the No. 44 recruiting class in the nation in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. All of Maryland’s 17 commits are three-star players.

In other news

Locksley and famous rapper Lil Baby posed for a picture, as the former gifted the latter a Maryland jersey.

Maryland women’s lacrosse legend Taylor Cummings has wrapped up her United States lacrosse career.

Former Terps Jake Funk and Antoine Brooks received Super Bowl rings following their respective 2021 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Maryland field hockey was represented at the 2022 Senior Nexus Championship in Virginia.

Maryland baseball paid homage to new Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and Maryland alum Tim Kurkijan.

Former Maryland goalkeeper Zach Steffen is making a strong impact at his new club — Middlesbrough F.C.

Maryland women’s basketball great Alyssa Thomas had a career night for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun this past weekend.

Maryland women’s basketball’s new addition Abby Meyers dominated en route to a Maccabiah Games gold medal.

