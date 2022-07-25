MM 7.25: Maryland football picks up a pair of class of 2023 commits, high school teammates over weekend

Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley added two new commits to his class of 2023 Saturday, picking up pledges from three-star edge rusher Dillan Fontus and three-star cornerback Tayvon Nelson.
1000% Committed ❤️ Let’s get right !!! @CoachEugene10 @CoachBEllis9 @JoeMento @wesnab4646 @CoachLocks @ShawnB_247 @CoachNooks @BrianDohn247 @alexgleitman @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/HDNL9KqlNe— ✞ ¹ (@Tayvon1Nelson) July 23, 2022
Committed‼️‼️@UMD_CoachBaker @CoachLocks @CoachEugene10 @JoeMento @CoachBEllis9 @Coach_HugginsJr @BrianDohn247 @ShawnB247@RivalsFriedman @alexgleitman @SWiltfong247@DemetricDWarren@ryanwpatti pic.twitter.com/WnSZhVFiyV— Dillan Fontus (@dillanfontus1) July 24, 2022
Nelson and Fontus play high school football together at Canarsie, a public school in Brooklyn, New York. The two teammates bring Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class to a total of 17 players.
The higher-ranked prospect of the two players, Fontus slots as a three-star, the No. 80 edge rusher in the country and the No. 2 player in New York, per the 247Sports Composite. Fontus has a massive frame at six-foot-five and 245 pounds and has shown ability to play on both the inside and outside of the defensive line.
Nelson is also a three-star recruit, per the 247Sports Composite, and ranks as the No. 115 cornerback in the country and the No. 8 prospect in New York. Nelson joins fellow three-stars Jonathan Akins and Alex Moore as additions in the secondary for next year’s recruiting class.
The Terps now have the No. 44 recruiting class in the nation in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite. All of Maryland’s 17 commits are three-star players.
In other news
Locksley and famous rapper Lil Baby posed for a picture, as the former gifted the latter a Maryland jersey.
Drip too hard, don’t stand too close @lilbaby4PF pic.twitter.com/RnPjunERoa— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 22, 2022
Work hard and determine, it’s safe to say we earned it— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 22, 2022
Appreciate the love @lilbaby4PF pic.twitter.com/Xj1zioGIDV
Maryland women’s lacrosse legend Taylor Cummings has wrapped up her United States lacrosse career.
GOAT career for a GOAT person— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 22, 2022
Congrats on your @USAWLax retirement, @tcummings_21! We love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/91NdJgkHnD
Former Terps Jake Funk and Antoine Brooks received Super Bowl rings following their respective 2021 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.
RINGS@TwanDoee x @jakefunk34 pic.twitter.com/6TSh7wGsab— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 23, 2022
Maryland field hockey was represented at the 2022 Senior Nexus Championship in Virginia.
Terps at the 2022 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), which was held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. this week!! pic.twitter.com/wRIxr6bwlR— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 24, 2022
Maryland baseball paid homage to new Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and Maryland alum Tim Kurkijan.
*Narrated by Hall of Famer Tim Kurkjian— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 24, 2022
Much respect to the Terp alum and baseball legend on his Hall of Fame induction. pic.twitter.com/pv1jrx4mL4
Former Maryland goalkeeper Zach Steffen is making a strong impact at his new club — Middlesbrough F.C.
First impression @zacksteffen_ showing well already at @Boro pic.twitter.com/XjmgzurAcA— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) July 23, 2022
Maryland women’s basketball great Alyssa Thomas had a career night for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun this past weekend.
TRIPLE-DOUBLE ALERT‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 23, 2022
Congrats to our legend @athomas_25 on her first career triple double in the WNBA #TerpFamily x #ProTerps pic.twitter.com/2BWlxrNkrU
Maryland women’s basketball’s new addition Abby Meyers dominated en route to a Maccabiah Games gold medal.
GOLD MEDAL— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 24, 2022
Abby Meyers and Team USA took gold in the @Maccabiah2022 games in Israel Sunday! Meyers dropped 16 points, 11 rebounds to help the USA! pic.twitter.com/JtH8qQI7ac
