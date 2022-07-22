MM 7.22: Maryland football wide receiver Rakim Jarrett named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Maryland football star junior wideout Rakim Jarrett has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday. Each season, the Biletnikoff Award honors the best wide receiver in college football.

It is a well-deserved honor for Jarrett, who enters his third — and likely final — season of college football. Jarrett shocked the college football world by committing to head coach Michael Locksley’s program on Dec. 18, 2019, dropping his previous commitment to LSU. According to the 247Sports Composite, Jarrett rated as a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 27 player in the class of 2020; he is also the Terps’ 5th-best recruit ever, per 247Sports.

Jarrett shined in each of his first two seasons as a Terp, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention accolades in 2020 and 2021. Last season, Jarrett led Maryland with 62 receptions and 829 receiving yards. Jarrett’s five receiving touchdowns were tied for the most on the team with Chigoziem Okonkwo and Carlos Carriere.

The six-foot, 190-pound receiver was the fastest Terp receiver to reach 1,000 yards since NFL star Stefon Diggs. Though Jarrett is getting the preseason shine, he is just one piece of a loaded receiver room. Senior Dontay Demus Jr. is poised to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury, and Jacob Copeland — Florida’s leading receiver in 2021 — looks to make an impact in his first year in a Maryland uniform. Redshirt senior Jeshaun Jones also returns from a season-ending leg injury, and the staff is high on sophomore Tai Felton after a strong spring.

Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was recognized twice this week as well, being named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists, respectively. The Terps open their season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 3.

In other news

Former Maryland baseball star Maxwell Costes will get a chance to play with his hometown Baltimore Orioles after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Born and raised in Charm City

Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose was named Maryland’s female rookie of the year.

Notorious Maryland bar RJ Bentley’s recently had its sign knocked down in a storm. On Thursday, it was restored to its normal spot.

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced the addition of Georgetown transfer guard Don Carey, who committed to the program on May 13.

Maryland women’s basketball quizzed its young players on gadgets from the 1990s.

Former Maryland women’s basketball star Shatori Walker-Kimbrough took it to the hoop with authority against Stefanie Dolson and the New York Liberty.

Maryland football is supporting the Rare Disease Community with Friday's annual “Lift for Life” event.

Maryland men’s soccer is fewer than five weeks away from its season opener against New Hampshire on Aug. 25.

Former Maryland men’s soccer star and recent MLS No. 1 overall pick Ben Bender and Charlotte FC defeated Chelsea in a friendly Wednesday.

Maryland women’s soccer is fewer than four weeks away from kickoff at Temple on Aug. 18.