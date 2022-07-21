MM 7.21: Maryland men’s basketball announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Maryland men’s basketball officially announced its 11-game 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday.

Maryland’s season begins with three consecutive home games. The Terps face Niagara on Nov. 7, Western Carolina on Nov. 10 and Binghamton on Nov. 15.

Then, the Terps will travel to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, to face off against Saint Louis in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Nov. 19. Just a day later, they will play either Miami or Providence; both advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in March.

After a Nov. 25 home game against in-state foe Coppin State, Maryland will hit the road again for a pair of games away from College Park. To start, first-year head coach Kevin Willard’s squad faces its first true road game of the season when it travels to take on Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29. Then, after nearly two weeks off, the Terps will play Tennessee on Dec. 11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

On Dec. 14, the Terps will host UCLA in the first leg of a home-and-home agreement with the Bruins. That game, which looks to be the marquee home game of the non-conference slate, will serve as a preview of future Big Ten showdowns between the two schools, as UCLA is primed to join the conference in 2024.

The final two non-conference games for the Terps are against 2022 Elite Eight participant Saint Peter’s on Dec. 22 and local adversary UMBC on Dec. 29.

In other news

Maryland baseball first baseman and Baltimore native Maxwell Costes signed a deal with the Orioles.

BALTIMORE BRED. BALTIMORE BOUND!



Maxwell Costes has signed with his hometown @Orioles!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/e9lv2gcIIa — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 21, 2022

Maryland volleyball star Paula Neciporuka was named captain of the Latvian Women’s National Team.

HUGE congratulations to Paula Neciporuka for being named captain of the Latvian Women’s National Team



( : @volejbolslv) pic.twitter.com/DJyZudK77a — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) July 20, 2022

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa received words of encouragement ahead of the 2022 season.

Does Maryland have a star on their hands with Taulia Tagovailoa? pic.twitter.com/ZmGkbTPQh6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 20, 2022

Three Terps are competing at this year’s World Athletics Championships.

World Championship Terps! More to come this Saturday! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/r8NUpNFaJr — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 20, 2022

Sydney Dowler and Rainelle Jones will represent Maryland at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Day this August.

Ready for B1G Media Day in the Windy City ️



: https://t.co/5GNnY7kTJp pic.twitter.com/5HmiUffWtU — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) July 20, 2022

Head coach Brenda Frese and the Maryland women’s basketball staff are out looking for the next generation of Terps.

We’re back on the road and looking for new Terps! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/QrUxIvm3Je — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 20, 2022

Former Terp Dana Dobbie reflected on her experience at the World Games playing women’s lacrosse for Team Canada.