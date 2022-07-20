MM 7.20: Three Terps selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Three members of the 2022 Maryland baseball team were selected on the third and final day of this year’s MLB Draft Tuesday.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Ramsey was drafted with the 385th overall pick in the 13th round by the Kansas City Royals. Ramsey was fifth in the Big Ten with 3.22 ERA. The southpaw pitcher had a Big Ten-leading 11-1 record along with 90 strikeouts on the mound for the Terps. On April 29 against Northwestern, Ramsey threw the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA history.
The Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. in the 15th round with the 452nd overall pick. Last season, Schreffler was a 2022 Third Team All-Big Ten honoree and recorded 10 homers and 57 RBIs for the Terps.
Outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was drafted 585th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 19th round. Alleyne, the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, hit .331 and led the conference in runs batted in (79) and home runs (24). As the captain of the team, he was also a First Team All-American.
Schreffler and Ramsey still have the option to return to College Park for their senior seasons in 2023. They will need to make that decision before the MLB’s draft pick signing deadline on Aug. 1.
In other news
Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was included on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List. The list includes 35 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks.
One of the best QBs in college football@tauliaa12 = Davey O'Brien Award Watch List#TBIA | https://t.co/pAXUv4t45Q pic.twitter.com/WwlheBgZbP— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 19, 2022
Former Maryland track & field athlete Thea LaFond finished fifth in the triple jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, the highest finish ever by a Terp.
A historic finish in Oregon!— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 19, 2022
Thea LaFond's fifth place in last night's triple jump made her the highest @WorldAthletics Championships finisher in @MarylandTrack history!
More: https://t.co/jZE1YnBjWU pic.twitter.com/PxurQD6GoF
Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas was recognized with the Charles P. McCormick Award as the senior from the state of Maryland contributing the most to Terrapin Athletics.
The Terp Award goes to…— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 19, 2022
Charles P. McCormick Award: @loganwisnauskas (@TerpsMLax) #TerpAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/6IRLWXocf2
Maryland women’s lacrosse goalie Emily Sterling was featured in this month’s edition of Sports Illustrated Kids.
SI = Sterling Illustrated— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 19, 2022
Emily Sterling was featured in this month’s @SIKids! pic.twitter.com/3r9kJIrlK0
Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins performed well at this year’s NBA Summer League.
A solid summer for @Aaron_Wiggins_:— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 19, 2022
10 PPG
61.3% FG
54.5% 3FG
Can’t wait for year two in the league. pic.twitter.com/jvGypcBwDf
Maryland women’s basketball great Shay Doron returned to XFINITY Center.
Got a visit from Terp legend @shaydoron8 and her family, including baby Cali, all the way from Israel today! ❤️ #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/94Im9qfT1c— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 20, 2022
According to Eurobasket, three former Maryland star guards found new professional landing spots in the recent days.
From yesterday: Former Maryland guard Melo Trimble has signed with the Shanghai Sharks and will play in China this upcoming season.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) July 19, 2022
Trimble had a great season for Galatasaray in Turkey last season, averaging 16.6 PPG and shot 41% from deep.
Former Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has signed a deal with ASP Promitheas Patras (Greek Basket League) for the upcoming season.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) July 19, 2022
Cowan averaged 14.5 PPG in 33.6 minutes per game for Aris, which is also a GBL team, last season.
Former Maryland guard Eric Ayala has signed with Sopron KC in Hungary’s A Division, per Eurobasket.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) July 20, 2022
Ayala averaged 14.7 PPG this past season at Maryland and played 35 games in the Puerto Rican BSN league following the end of his collegiate career.
