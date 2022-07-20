 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.20: Three Terps selected in 2022 MLB Draft

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Photos courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Three members of the 2022 Maryland baseball team were selected on the third and final day of this year’s MLB Draft Tuesday.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Ramsey was drafted with the 385th overall pick in the 13th round by the Kansas City Royals. Ramsey was fifth in the Big Ten with 3.22 ERA. The southpaw pitcher had a Big Ten-leading 11-1 record along with 90 strikeouts on the mound for the Terps. On April 29 against Northwestern, Ramsey threw the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA history.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. in the 15th round with the 452nd overall pick. Last season, Schreffler was a 2022 Third Team All-Big Ten honoree and recorded 10 homers and 57 RBIs for the Terps.

Outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was drafted 585th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 19th round. Alleyne, the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, hit .331 and led the conference in runs batted in (79) and home runs (24). As the captain of the team, he was also a First Team All-American.

Schreffler and Ramsey still have the option to return to College Park for their senior seasons in 2023. They will need to make that decision before the MLB’s draft pick signing deadline on Aug. 1.

In other news

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was included on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List. The list includes 35 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks.

Former Maryland track & field athlete Thea LaFond finished fifth in the triple jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, the highest finish ever by a Terp.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas was recognized with the Charles P. McCormick Award as the senior from the state of Maryland contributing the most to Terrapin Athletics.

Maryland women’s lacrosse goalie Emily Sterling was featured in this month’s edition of Sports Illustrated Kids.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins performed well at this year’s NBA Summer League.

Maryland women’s basketball great Shay Doron returned to XFINITY Center.

According to Eurobasket, three former Maryland star guards found new professional landing spots in the recent days.

