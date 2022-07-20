MM 7.20: Three Terps selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Three members of the 2022 Maryland baseball team were selected on the third and final day of this year’s MLB Draft Tuesday.

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Ramsey was drafted with the 385th overall pick in the 13th round by the Kansas City Royals. Ramsey was fifth in the Big Ten with 3.22 ERA. The southpaw pitcher had a Big Ten-leading 11-1 record along with 90 strikeouts on the mound for the Terps. On April 29 against Northwestern, Ramsey threw the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA history.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. in the 15th round with the 452nd overall pick. Last season, Schreffler was a 2022 Third Team All-Big Ten honoree and recorded 10 homers and 57 RBIs for the Terps.

Outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne was drafted 585th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 19th round. Alleyne, the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, hit .331 and led the conference in runs batted in (79) and home runs (24). As the captain of the team, he was also a First Team All-American.

Schreffler and Ramsey still have the option to return to College Park for their senior seasons in 2023. They will need to make that decision before the MLB’s draft pick signing deadline on Aug. 1.

In other news

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was included on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List. The list includes 35 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks.

One of the best QBs in college football@tauliaa12 = Davey O'Brien Award Watch List#TBIA | https://t.co/pAXUv4t45Q pic.twitter.com/WwlheBgZbP — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 19, 2022

Former Maryland track & field athlete Thea LaFond finished fifth in the triple jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, the highest finish ever by a Terp.

A historic finish in Oregon!



Thea LaFond's fifth place in last night's triple jump made her the highest @WorldAthletics Championships finisher in @MarylandTrack history!



More: https://t.co/jZE1YnBjWU pic.twitter.com/PxurQD6GoF — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 19, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Logan Wisnauskas was recognized with the Charles P. McCormick Award as the senior from the state of Maryland contributing the most to Terrapin Athletics.

Maryland women’s lacrosse goalie Emily Sterling was featured in this month’s edition of Sports Illustrated Kids.

SI = Sterling Illustrated



Emily Sterling was featured in this month’s @SIKids! pic.twitter.com/3r9kJIrlK0 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 19, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Aaron Wiggins performed well at this year’s NBA Summer League.

A solid summer for @Aaron_Wiggins_:



10 PPG

61.3% FG

54.5% 3FG



Can’t wait for year two in the league. pic.twitter.com/jvGypcBwDf — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) July 19, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball great Shay Doron returned to XFINITY Center.

Got a visit from Terp legend @shaydoron8 and her family, including baby Cali, all the way from Israel today! ❤️ #TerpFamily pic.twitter.com/94Im9qfT1c — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 20, 2022

According to Eurobasket, three former Maryland star guards found new professional landing spots in the recent days.

From yesterday: Former Maryland guard Melo Trimble has signed with the Shanghai Sharks and will play in China this upcoming season.



Trimble had a great season for Galatasaray in Turkey last season, averaging 16.6 PPG and shot 41% from deep. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) July 19, 2022

Former Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has signed a deal with ASP Promitheas Patras (Greek Basket League) for the upcoming season.



Cowan averaged 14.5 PPG in 33.6 minutes per game for Aris, which is also a GBL team, last season. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) July 19, 2022