MM 7.19: Maryland star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the watch list for the 86th annual Maxwell Award, the organization announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is awarded to the best Football Bowl Subdivision player in the country, regardless of position.

Tagovailoa led a Maryland offense with playmakers on every level in 2021, and it was a historic season for No. 3. Last season, the Hawaii native set a school record with 328 completions for 3,860 yards and tied the program record with 26 touchdowns.

He became the first Terps quarterback to start every game since C.J. Brown achieved the feat in 2014.

The Maryland signal caller was named the MVP of last season’s Pinstripe Bowl after completing 20-of-24 passes for 265 yards and two scores. Maryland would go on to obliterate Virginia Tech by a score of 54-10, led by Tagovailoa’s offense that compiled 481 total yards. Tagovailoa and the Terps’ 54 points were the most points scored in Pinstripe Bowl history.

With receiver Dontay Demus Jr. expected to return this season, Tagovailoa will have his full assortment of weapons to lead a Maryland offense with high expectations.

Head coach Michael Locksley’s team has had a player named to the preseason list in three of the last four seasons, with Tagovailoa now featured twice and former running back Anthony McFarland Jr. earning a spot in 2019.

The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be revealed on Nov. 1., and the winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

In other news

Maryland Athletics and faculty had a special weekend at the Big Ten’s Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery trip.

A once in a lifetime experience.



Our Maryland contingent attending the #B1GLife Series: Selma to Montgomery spent the weekend immersed in the history of a key center of the Civil Rights Movement. pic.twitter.com/gzFXRLgOC9 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 18, 2022

From Selma to Montgomery.



What an incredible experience on the #B1GLife trip. pic.twitter.com/RVGx2Yl2Sm — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) July 18, 2022

Pro Football Focus showed love to some of Maryland football’s great wideouts, and Dontay Demus Jr. made the list.

Highest graded Maryland Wide Receivers in the PFF era (since 2014):



Stefon Diggs: 79.5

D.J. Moore: 77.1

Dontay Demus Jr: 75.8 pic.twitter.com/I7RRLKs2Mv — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 18, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball senior Abby Meyers and sophomore Emma Chardon had big performances in international play.

Abby Meyers led Team USA to a dominant 72-47 win over Israel with 21 points, 6 boards in Game 1 of the @Maccabiah2022 Games! pic.twitter.com/okBna0I9s1 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 18, 2022

Emma Chardon led Team Switzerland with 21 points in a 79-52 win over Romania to wrap up in the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B pic.twitter.com/3XdGSzbQZp — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 18, 2022

Maryland baseball’s Luke Shliger and Matt Shaw are having mammoth summers in the Cape Cod League.

The Cape’s top two on-base percentage leaders?



Luke Shilger (.437)

Matt Shaw (.421)



Our @OfficialCCBL All-Stars are having big time summers. pic.twitter.com/kfmC7vGzI8 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 18, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer is now fewer than one month away from the start of its season.

All smiles because we are one month from our first game of the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/BFcSir2PdL — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) July 18, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse alumna are gearing up for the upcoming Athletics Unlimited professional season.