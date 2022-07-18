 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.18: Seven Maryland men’s lacrosse alumni named PLL All-Stars, four play in All-Star game

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
LACROSSE: SEP 05 Premier Lacrosse League - Playoffs Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, seven Terps were named 2022 PLL All-Stars, selected by a fan vote and then a subsequent draft by team captains.

Matt Rambo, Kyle Bernlohr, Mike Chanenchuk, Matt Dunn, Connor Kelly, Michael Ehrhardt and Logan Wisnauskas were recognized for their performance this season will All-Star nods. However, Dunn and Ehrhardt missed Saturday’s game due to injuries, and Kelly also did not play.

The game began with a Terp-to-Terp connection, as Chanenchuk impressively dished a behind-the-back pass to Wisnauskas, who beat the goalie with a low shot on the run. Chanenchuk finished with two assists, while Wisnauskas added two more goals and two assists to lead Team Farrell with six total points.

Wisnauskas also competed in the accuracy challenge, one of multiple skills competitions held after the conclusion of the All-Star Game.

Additionally, Rambo registered both a goal and an assist for Team Baptiste, which blew out Team Farrell for a commanding 33-13 victory.

On the defensive end, Bernlohr made six saves in his stint in goal. After the game, however, he put his skills on display, winning the goalie challenge for the second consecutive year, backing up his reputation as one of the game’s best shot-stoppers.

In other news

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw and Luke Shliger were named Cape Cod Baseball League All-Stars.

After being named an All-Star, Matt Shaw became the first Cape Cod League player to hit for the cycle in over a decade.

Maryland golfer Will Celiberti won the New Jersey Amateur Championship with a final score of seven under par.

Former Terp Thea Lafond earned a spot in Monday’s Triple Jump Finals at the 2022 World Athletics World Championships.

Three Terps won gold for Team Canada women’s lacrosse at the World Games 2022.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Bubba Fairman and Terps field hockey’s Brooke DeBerndine were recognized for their commitment and dedication.

Maryland women’s track & field was recognized as an All-Academic team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Three Terps also earned individual All-Academic honors.

Maryland women’s basketball players tested their knowledge of the 1990s.

Maryland Athletics celebrated World Emoji Day.

There’s just over a month until the beginning of Maryland women’s soccer’s season.

