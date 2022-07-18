MM 7.18: Seven Maryland men’s lacrosse alumni named PLL All-Stars, four play in All-Star game

Ahead of Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, seven Terps were named 2022 PLL All-Stars, selected by a fan vote and then a subsequent draft by team captains.

Matt Rambo, Kyle Bernlohr, Mike Chanenchuk, Matt Dunn, Connor Kelly, Michael Ehrhardt and Logan Wisnauskas were recognized for their performance this season will All-Star nods. However, Dunn and Ehrhardt missed Saturday’s game due to injuries, and Kelly also did not play.

The game began with a Terp-to-Terp connection, as Chanenchuk impressively dished a behind-the-back pass to Wisnauskas, who beat the goalie with a low shot on the run. Chanenchuk finished with two assists, while Wisnauskas added two more goals and two assists to lead Team Farrell with six total points.

➡️



Look at that BTB feed from Chanechuk pic.twitter.com/8SNZEToDPw — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 16, 2022

Wisnauskas also competed in the accuracy challenge, one of multiple skills competitions held after the conclusion of the All-Star Game.

Additionally, Rambo registered both a goal and an assist for Team Baptiste, which blew out Team Farrell for a commanding 33-13 victory.

On the defensive end, Bernlohr made six saves in his stint in goal. After the game, however, he put his skills on display, winning the goalie challenge for the second consecutive year, backing up his reputation as one of the game’s best shot-stoppers.

In other news

Maryland baseball’s Matt Shaw and Luke Shliger were named Cape Cod Baseball League All-Stars.

Congratulations to Matt Shaw (@TerpsBaseball) on being selected to represent the Bourne Braves in the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game!



⚾️⭐️#GoBravos pic.twitter.com/lzT32TW2BE — Bourne Braves (@BourneBraves) July 17, 2022

Congrats to our SEVEN @OfficialCCBL All-Stars!



Cole Carrigg, Luke Shliger, Jared Lyons, Bryce Robison, Luke Jewett, Hunter Haas, and Homer Bush Jr. will all represent Y-D at this Saturday's All-Star Game, with Carrigg and Shliger in the starting lineup!https://t.co/7Dp3O8JnVK — Y-D Red Sox (@YD_RedSox) July 17, 2022

After being named an All-Star, Matt Shaw became the first Cape Cod League player to hit for the cycle in over a decade.

WE TOLD YOU IT WAS THE SUMMER OF SHAW!



Matt Shaw hits for the cycle! First cycle in the Cape League in 11 years. pic.twitter.com/DErSMF6gnN — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) July 18, 2022

Maryland golfer Will Celiberti won the New Jersey Amateur Championship with a final score of seven under par.

Summertime W’s! ⛳️



Congrats to rising senior Will Celiberti who won the 121st New Jersey Amateur Champ earlier this week! Celiberti won the Edwin M. Wild Trophy after four rounds of play (71-72-64-74) and a three-hole aggregate playoff. #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/BWYMTeSZ44 — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) July 16, 2022

Former Terp Thea Lafond earned a spot in Monday’s Triple Jump Finals at the 2022 World Athletics World Championships.

Thea Lafond is headed to the finals‼️



Lafond’s jump of 14.39m earns a qualification to the Triple Jump Finals - to be held on Monday (7/18) at 9:20 PM! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/VhLESaZ030 — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 16, 2022

An opening jump of 14.39m for Thea Lafond at the World Championships! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/ga4MNdEKud — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 16, 2022

Three Terps won gold for Team Canada women’s lacrosse at the World Games 2022.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Bubba Fairman and Terps field hockey’s Brooke DeBerndine were recognized for their commitment and dedication.

Maryland women’s track & field was recognized as an All-Academic team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Three Terps also earned individual All-Academic honors.

The USTFCCCA recognizes Maryland’s women’s track & field team as an All-Academic team for their exceptional work in the classroom!



Congratulations to Angel Nkwonta, Alice Barnsdale, and Madison Depry who earned individual All-Academic honors!#KeepUp



https://t.co/nd64pAUB2P pic.twitter.com/5bXY40z3Hn — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 15, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball players tested their knowledge of the 1990s.

Do our Terps know these things from the 90s?? pic.twitter.com/xyPygcj2CF — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 17, 2022

