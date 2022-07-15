MM 7.15: Ten Maryland football players included on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list

Ten Maryland football seniors were selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list, per release. The list recognizes the top 1,000 senior players in college football. The student-athletes had to be currently eligible for both the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last year’s bowl included 45 eventual picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Terps named are offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, defensive back Jakorian Bennett, offensive lineman Johari Branch, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, running back Challen Faamatau, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite and linebacker Durell Nchami.

Five of the athletes are prior recipients of All-Big Ten honorable mentions, and the Terps’ 10 selections are the fifth-most in the conference, with only Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State having more.

Maryland begins its season on Sept. 3, playing host to the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

In other news

37 Maryland student-athletes earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Awards.

Congrats to our 37 @bigten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients!



More

Congratulations to Senior Will Koras, who was named a @bigten Distinguished Scholar by the conference. Will Koras is one of six Maryland student-athletes who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the 2020-21 academic year!

Grace Griffin

Shay Ahearn

Grace Griffin, Shay Ahearn, LaRen Blakesley

Congratulations to Drew Morris and Roman Puglise for being named 2022 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars!



:

Congratulations to all eleven of our Track Terps who were named B1G Distinguished Scholar Award recipients!



Alice Barnsdale, Peter Capozzoli and Angel Nkwonta all earned perfect 4.0 GPAs during the previous academic year!

Congratulations to Maddie Naumann for being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!



:

Congrats to our three Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, Christina Calandra, Riley Donnelly and Nathalie Fiechter, for earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher this year!

Congrats to Joe Suchecki on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!



➡️

Congrats to Krista Varrichione on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!



Follow the link to check out the full story!

Congrats to our five Big Ten Distinguished Scholars!



Lizzy DeBarberie

Emma Silberman

Kristen Quick

Sophia LeBlanc

Olivia Weir



Lizzy DeBarberie, Emma Silberman, Kristen Quick, Sophia LeBlanc, Olivia Weir

Shoutout Zach Spence for being named a 2022 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!



:

Congrats to Simar Ahuja on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!



Read more ➡

A trio of scholars



Congrats to Jaeda, Megan and Taylor on being named Distinguished Big Ten Scholars!



Follow the link below to check out the full story!

Rising sophomore women’s basketball forward Emma Chardon led Switzerland to a victory in the FIBA U20 European Championship.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE ALERT ‼️



A team-high 12 pts, 10 rebs from Emma Chardon to lead Switzerland vs. Turkey in Game 4 of the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B

Incoming women’s basketball graduate transfer Abby Meyers is set to take part in this year’s Maccbiah games.

Grad transfer Abby Myers and former manager Nina Gartenhaus together in Israel for the Maccabiah games!!

Three Maryland track & field athletes will be competing at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.