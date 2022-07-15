MM 7.15: Ten Maryland football players included on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list

Ten Maryland football seniors were selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list, per release. The list recognizes the top 1,000 senior players in college football. The student-athletes had to be currently eligible for both the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Last year’s bowl included 45 eventual picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Terps named are offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, defensive back Jakorian Bennett, offensive lineman Johari Branch, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, running back Challen Faamatau, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite and linebacker Durell Nchami.
Five of the athletes are prior recipients of All-Big Ten honorable mentions, and the Terps’ 10 selections are the fifth-most in the conference, with only Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State having more.
Maryland begins its season on Sept. 3, playing host to the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
In other news
37 Maryland student-athletes earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Awards.
Congrats to our 37 @bigten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients!— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 14, 2022
More ⬇️ https://t.co/znNuh0rNsy
Congratulations to Senior Will Koras, who was named a @bigten Distinguished Scholar by the conference. @wxkoras24 is one of six Maryland student-athletes who maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout the 2020-21 academic year! Job well done! ⛳ #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/X8kU3LzbFn— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) July 14, 2022
Grace Griffin— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 14, 2022
Shay Ahearn
LaRen Blakesley pic.twitter.com/lP41EaVNOY
Congratulations to Drew Morris and Roman Puglise for being named 2022 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars!— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) July 15, 2022
: https://t.co/4ABFpg1rKZ#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/rbYD3ej2U4
Congratulations to all eleven of our Track Terps who were named B1G Distinguished Scholar Award recipients!— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 14, 2022
Alice Barnsdale, Peter Capozzoli and Angel Nkwonta all earned perfect 4.0 GPAs during the previous academic year! #KeepUp https://t.co/LK9wVjvmFy
Congratulations to Maddie Naumann for being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) July 14, 2022
: https://t.co/kuXO3nLY3n pic.twitter.com/ye1FRZLfZq
Congrats to our three Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, Christina Calandra, Riley Donnelly and Nathalie Fiechter, for earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher this year! #BestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/ojDqVyOHfh— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 14, 2022
Congrats to Joe Suchecki on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) July 14, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/Muv41vL4Vp pic.twitter.com/9mNXkCfcAw
Congrats to Krista Varrichione on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) July 14, 2022
Follow the link to check out the full story!https://t.co/123Evne0W4 pic.twitter.com/R0aSxJGgPg
Congrats to our five Big Ten Distinguished Scholars!— Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) July 14, 2022
Lizzy DeBarberie
Emma Silberman
Kristen Quick
Sophia LeBlanc
Olivia Weir
➡️ https://t.co/WIvbm9vuMU | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/ERJKBAwqHc
Shoutout Zach Spence for being named a 2022 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) July 14, 2022
: https://t.co/p33c3YQXXH pic.twitter.com/BUtPWzR9VM
Congrats to Simar Ahuja on being named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar!— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) July 14, 2022
Read more ➡https://t.co/UBxAClZ2nj pic.twitter.com/4HYwsWL0uu
A trio of scholars— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) July 14, 2022
Congrats to Jaeda, Megan and Taylor on being named Distinguished Big Ten Scholars!
Follow the link below to check out the full story!https://t.co/xAg3EABe5D pic.twitter.com/chNCS7GRQO
Rising sophomore women’s basketball forward Emma Chardon led Switzerland to a victory in the FIBA U20 European Championship.
DOUBLE-DOUBLE ALERT ‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) July 14, 2022
A team-high 12 pts, 10 rebs from Emma Chardon to lead Switzerland vs. Turkey in Game 4 of the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B pic.twitter.com/w50pesL2sp
Incoming women’s basketball graduate transfer Abby Meyers is set to take part in this year’s Maccbiah games.
Grad transfer Abby Myers and former manager Nina Gartenhaus together in Israel for the Maccabiah games!! Best of luck, we are rooting for you back in Maryland @Maccabiah2022 @getouttamy_HAUS pic.twitter.com/PXYsHxuyC3— Maryland WBB Managers (@umdwbb_managers) July 13, 2022
Three Maryland track & field athletes will be competing at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Terps on the world stage‼️— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) July 14, 2022
Cici Onyekwere, Thea Lafond, and Micha Powell are headed to Eugene to compete at the 2022 World Athletics Championships! #KeepUp
https://t.co/4jDuUJ1boE pic.twitter.com/YlkPbpdefd
Loading comments...