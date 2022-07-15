 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 7.15: Ten Maryland football players included on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

AndrewChodes
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Maryland at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ten Maryland football seniors were selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list, per release. The list recognizes the top 1,000 senior players in college football. The student-athletes had to be currently eligible for both the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last year’s bowl included 45 eventual picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Terps named are offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, defensive back Jakorian Bennett, offensive lineman Johari Branch, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, running back Challen Faamatau, wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite and linebacker Durell Nchami.

Five of the athletes are prior recipients of All-Big Ten honorable mentions, and the Terps’ 10 selections are the fifth-most in the conference, with only Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State having more.

Maryland begins its season on Sept. 3, playing host to the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

In other news

37 Maryland student-athletes earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Awards.

Rising sophomore women’s basketball forward Emma Chardon led Switzerland to a victory in the FIBA U20 European Championship.

Incoming women’s basketball graduate transfer Abby Meyers is set to take part in this year’s Maccbiah games.

Three Maryland track & field athletes will be competing at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

