MM 7.13: Maryland volleyball releases 2022 non-conference schedule

After revealing its 2022 Big Ten schedule nearly a month ago, Maryland volleyball announced its non-conference schedule on July 11.

Our 2022 non-conference schedule! Check out how the Terps are set to start the season in just over a month!





Head coach Adam Hughes has been at the helm of the program since 2018 and took the Terps to new heights last season. Maryland’s 19 wins in 2021 marked the most since 2010, which included a perfect 13-0 start.

The Terps will kick-start the season at the XFINITY Center Pavilion where they will host the Maryland Invite. Their opponents include Navy and Rhode Island on Aug. 26 and Florida Gulf Coast on Aug. 27.

Hughes’ team will then travel to Stony Brook, New York, to take on Georgetown, Stony Brook and South Florida before heading to the west coast to play in the San Diego State Tournament against Sacramento State, San Diego State and Arizona.

Maryland’s stretch of 12 consecutive non-conference games closes in Charlottesville, Virginia, during the Cavalier Classic. The Terps will face Mercer and East Carolina on Sep. 16 and Virginia on Sep. 17.

Big Ten play will begin on Sep. 23 against Illinois, a lone road game before a four-game home stint. Maryland will head back to College Park to square off against Indiana on Sep. 25, Michigan State on Sep. 30, Nebraska on Oct. 2 and Illinois again on Oct. 7.

The Terps will take on Wisconsin on Nov. 12 in a highly-anticipated rematch. Maryland defeated the Badgers last season, 3-2, in perhaps its biggest win in program history as Wisconsin was the No. 2 ranked team in the nation at the time.

With a single road game against Indiana on Nov. 26, Maryland’s season will conclude in a similar fashion to how Big Ten play started.

Maryland football's Anthony Pecorella and Terps volleyball's Maddie Naumann were honored as Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award recipients.





Congrats to @antpec__ and Maddie Naumann, our Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award honorees!

The 2022 Terp Awards were given out to student-athletes that had great success off the field this past year.

Terp Awards are here!



Congratulations to Jaiden Ritter on earning an ICA Community Service Award for her outstanding work with the SAAC and Terpsgiving!

Terp Awards Time!



Michael North is awarded the ICA Community Service Award for his planning and execution of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge as well as the SAAC Fan Fest!

A huge congrats to our THREE ICA Community Service Award recipients - Logan Anderson, Belle Bressler and Christina Calandra!



Thank you to the three of you for being leaders in supporting our community! pic.twitter.com/zAgVxHxA7u — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) July 12, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward Emma Chardon put together two impressive performances for Switzerland in the FIBA U20 European Championships.

Another 10 points for Emma Chardon today in Game 3 of the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B vs. Albania!

Emma Chardon led Team Switzerland with 18 points, 9 rebounds in Game 2 of the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B vs. Greece

Four Terps were 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship All-World selections: Dana Dobbie, Aurora Cordingley, Taylor Cummings and Allice Mercer.

TERPS RUN THE WORLD



Congrats to our four @WorldLax2022 All-World selections, the most of any school! pic.twitter.com/jH2UwDUOxm — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) July 12, 2022

Maryland baseball junior shortstop Matt Shaw has been earning national recognition for his incredible performance in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer.

The Shaw Show is the biggest hit on The Cape:



.342 AVG

.412 OBP

.605 SLG

4 HR

8 2B

15 RBIs

12 SB



Can't wait for it back in CP.

Former Terp Dayne St. Clair was selected to play in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game.

He's a keeper, He's an All-Star



Dayne is the ninth Terp to be named an MLS All-Star! pic.twitter.com/UnGdFH63EN — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) July 12, 2022

Maryland tennis had an impressive season in the classroom, earning All-Academic Team honors from ITA Tennis. Jojo Bach, Francesca Feodorov and Kallista Liu were recognized as ITA Tennis Scholar-Athletes as well.

We are honored to be a 2022 @ita_tennis All-Academic Team! Congrats to our hardworking Terps!



Read More ➡ https://t.co/H15VjNyDPI pic.twitter.com/HRwCgd9S7s — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) July 12, 2022

Congratulations to Jojo Bach, Francesca Feodorov and Kallista Liu on being recognized as 2022 @ita_tennis Scholar-Athletes!



Read more ➡ https://t.co/H15VjNyDPI pic.twitter.com/AwDjhRdnXf — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) July 12, 2022

Junior defensive back Tarheeb Still is looking to have another impressive season for Maryland football while wearing the No. 4 jersey this season.