MM 6.9: Maryland men’s basketball announces home-and-home series with UCLA

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Photo Courtesy of Zach Bland/Maryland Athletics
It’s official. The Terps will be headed to the City of Angels.

Maryland men’s basketball revealed an agreement of terms for a home-and-away series with the UCLA Bruins of the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday.

The Terps will welcome UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins to the Xfinity Center on Dec. 14, 2022. During the 2023-24 season, Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and the Terps will travel to the west coast to take on UCLA at the Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 22, 2023.

Willard is determined to compete against some of the best teams in the country, despite the differences in distance and time zones.

“My programs have always played challenging non-conference opponents and we are continuing that here at Maryland,” Willard said in Wednesday’s release. “We are excited to play one of the most storied programs in college basketball history as UCLA will come to College Park this upcoming season. Being close friends with UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, this is an exciting opportunity for us to play on a national stage. I know our fans will be enthusiastic about UCLA coming to XFINITY and I look forward to seeing them come out in full force.”

Maryland added to its non-conference schedule with matchups versus Niagara, Western Carolina, Binghamton, Coppin State, Saint Peter’s and UMBC, Testudo Times confirmed. Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller was first to report all six matchups.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball shared some highlights of its series history with UCLA, which the Bruins lead, 6-2.

Former Maryland women’s basketball stars Tianna Hawkins and Brionna Jones each drained deep shots in Wednesday’s WNBA action.

After both coming over from Villanova for the 2022 season, Keegan Khan and Owen Prybylski helped lift Maryland men’s lacrosse to a national title.

Four Maryland women’s lacrosse alumnae played for the U.S. women’s national team on Wednesday, and Taylor Cummings made a sweet pass.

Maryland baseball catcher Luke Shliger fought through illness for a star performance in an elimination game, and ace Jason Savacool made sure everyone knew.

Chris “Bubba” Alleyne came back to Maryland to leave quite the legacy.

Maryland athletics celebrated National Best Friend Day.

