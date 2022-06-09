MM 6.9: Maryland men’s basketball announces home-and-home series with UCLA

It’s official. The Terps will be headed to the City of Angels.
Maryland men’s basketball revealed an agreement of terms for a home-and-away series with the UCLA Bruins of the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday.
The Terps will welcome UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins to the Xfinity Center on Dec. 14, 2022. During the 2023-24 season, Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and the Terps will travel to the west coast to take on UCLA at the Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 22, 2023.
Willard is determined to compete against some of the best teams in the country, despite the differences in distance and time zones.
“My programs have always played challenging non-conference opponents and we are continuing that here at Maryland,” Willard said in Wednesday’s release. “We are excited to play one of the most storied programs in college basketball history as UCLA will come to College Park this upcoming season. Being close friends with UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, this is an exciting opportunity for us to play on a national stage. I know our fans will be enthusiastic about UCLA coming to XFINITY and I look forward to seeing them come out in full force.”
Maryland added to its non-conference schedule with matchups versus Niagara, Western Carolina, Binghamton, Coppin State, Saint Peter’s and UMBC, Testudo Times confirmed. Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller was first to report all six matchups.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball shared some highlights of its series history with UCLA, which the Bruins lead, 6-2.
East vs. West.— Maryland Men's Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 8, 2022

Maryland vs. UCLA. 12.14.22.
Maryland vs. UCLA. 12.14.22.
Former Maryland women’s basketball stars Tianna Hawkins and Brionna Jones each drained deep shots in Wednesday’s WNBA action.
BREEZY FROM THE OUTSIDE! @_bjones18 #CTSun pic.twitter.com/Dq4qxhvkti— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 9, 2022
Three for T!#Mystics25 // @t_hawk21 pic.twitter.com/TzSwWgFSCj— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 9, 2022
After both coming over from Villanova for the 2022 season, Keegan Khan and Owen Prybylski helped lift Maryland men’s lacrosse to a national title.
Five years together. Top of the mountain together.— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 8, 2022
Keegan and Owen are forever champs. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/NMNfxdGZMV
Four Maryland women’s lacrosse alumnae played for the U.S. women’s national team on Wednesday, and Taylor Cummings made a sweet pass.
Terps playing tonight for @USAWLax:@LizzieColson @tcummings_21 @MegDouty @alice_mercer8— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 8, 2022
Terps playing tonight for @AUProSports:@rorycord
Tune in! https://t.co/IF5IOMlp0j
They don't call her Taylor "Eyes-in-the-Back-of-Her-Head" Cummings for nothing.— U.S. Women's National Team (@USAWLax) June 9, 2022
What a pass off the draw for @tcummings_21. pic.twitter.com/X1n5VCqrDf
Maryland baseball catcher Luke Shliger fought through illness for a star performance in an elimination game, and ace Jason Savacool made sure everyone knew.
This is who we are. @Lukeshligerr is a warrior. pic.twitter.com/1WuQ3fqOrz— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 8, 2022
Chris “Bubba” Alleyne came back to Maryland to leave quite the legacy.
"He poured his heart and soul into this."— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 8, 2022
Bubba Alleyne could've signed to play pro ball last year.
He came back and made himself a Maryland legend. pic.twitter.com/9SQOnFiG4I
Maryland athletics celebrated National Best Friend Day.
Best Friends!— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 8, 2022
Happy #NationalBestFriendDay Terp Nation! pic.twitter.com/wieLwYmpVs
Brothers and Best Friends— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) June 8, 2022
Happy #NationalBestFriendDay Terp Nation!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/JCBZDvi9s0
