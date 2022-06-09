St. Francis Brooklyn transfer forward Patrick Emilien commits to Maryland men’s basketball

St. Francis Brooklyn transfer forward Patrick Emilien has committed to Maryland men’s basketball, he announced on Thursday. Emilien is a six-foot-seven graduate transfer from St. Francis Brooklyn.

A product of Toronto Basketball Academy in Toronto, Ontario, Emilien played three seasons for Western Michigan before transferring to play for the Terriers.

Emilien’s senior season was the most productive of his college career thus far, averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He shot 47.8% from the field and scored a career-high 23 points on January 15 at Wagner. Emilien also added four games with double-digit rebounds.

St. Francis played two games against Big Ten teams last season. Emilien scored 16 points against Penn State and had 18 points against Wisconsin — shooting 8-of-11 from the field against the Badgers.

The forward officially entered the transfer portal on May 19 and was considered among the best available forwards. He becomes the fourth transfer to pledge their commitment to head coach Kevin Willard for the 2022-23 season, joining Jahmir Young, Donald Carey and Jahari Long. Two freshmen — three-star forward Noah Batchelor and unranked forward Caelum Swanton-Rodger — will join the Terps this upcoming season as well.

Swanton-Rodger and Emilien will be the first Canadian-born players to suit up for the Terps since Justin Jackson in 2018.

Willard has now allotted all of his available scholarships for the 2022-23 season.