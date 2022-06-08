 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 6.8: Maryland women’s basketball announces home matchups against UConn, South Carolina

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Maryland women’s basketball is constantly looking to compete against the best competition it can find, no matter the conference.

That will be no different this season as the Terps have scheduled matchups with two premier programs in Connecticut and reigning national champion South Carolina.

Next season, 2022 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks will make a trip to the Xfinity Center for a showdown with the Terps.

It will be the second consecutive season the Terps have faced off with South Carolina, with Maryland falling 66-59 in Columbia, South Carolina on Dec. 12.

Eleven-time NCAA Champion Geno Auriemma will bring his UConn Huskies to College Park for the first time since 2016, when the Terps lost a close one, 87-81.

Head coach Brenda Frese embraces the opportunity to play against formidable opponents who are annual contenders in March and is looking forward to the Xfinity Center crowd welcoming the teams to the College Park atmosphere.

“We absolutely love playing the best competition year-in and year-out,” Frese said in Tuesday’s release. “These two opponents have always been huge matchups that our fans really enjoy. It’s even more exciting knowing that we have the defending national champions coming into our building. We have one of the best home courts in the nation and we can’t wait to have our fans come out and cheer on our special team in XFINITY.”

In other news

Maryland baseball’s historic season came to a close on Monday night in a close loss to UConn in the regional final.

Maryland men’s lacrosse took a look back at its national championship victory and ensuing celebration over a week ago.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn gave some final thoughts on an incredible season.

Maryland baseball said its final goodbye to its captain Chris “Bubba” Alleyne after a remarkable career.

Maryland track and field’s Caleb Dean is getting set for the Track and Field Championships in Oregon later today.

Maryland women’s soccer added Kam Fisher from UTEP to the team for the upcoming season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Natalie Pansini was selected to the Puerto Rico National Team.

