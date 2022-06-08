MM 6.8: Maryland women’s basketball announces home matchups against UConn, South Carolina

Maryland women’s basketball is constantly looking to compete against the best competition it can find, no matter the conference.

That will be no different this season as the Terps have scheduled matchups with two premier programs in Connecticut and reigning national champion South Carolina.

Next season, 2022 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks will make a trip to the Xfinity Center for a showdown with the Terps.

It will be the second consecutive season the Terps have faced off with South Carolina, with Maryland falling 66-59 in Columbia, South Carolina on Dec. 12.

Eleven-time NCAA Champion Geno Auriemma will bring his UConn Huskies to College Park for the first time since 2016, when the Terps lost a close one, 87-81.

Head coach Brenda Frese embraces the opportunity to play against formidable opponents who are annual contenders in March and is looking forward to the Xfinity Center crowd welcoming the teams to the College Park atmosphere.

“We absolutely love playing the best competition year-in and year-out,” Frese said in Tuesday’s release. “These two opponents have always been huge matchups that our fans really enjoy. It’s even more exciting knowing that we have the defending national champions coming into our building. We have one of the best home courts in the nation and we can’t wait to have our fans come out and cheer on our special team in XFINITY.”

Maryland baseball’s historic season came to a close on Monday night in a close loss to UConn in the regional final.

Maryland men’s lacrosse took a look back at its national championship victory and ensuing celebration over a week ago.

️ Championship Cinematic ️



A full look back at Monday's title game victory and ensuing celebration. 2022 Natty Champs #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/UPaOoJTgrQ — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 7, 2022

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn gave some final thoughts on an incredible season.

"They gave each other every ounce of who they are."



The 2022 Terps were special. pic.twitter.com/uTT065PMoE — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 7, 2022

Maryland baseball said its final goodbye to its captain Chris “Bubba” Alleyne after a remarkable career.

First-Team All-American

Big Ten Player of the Year

Single season Maryland HR record



Most importantly, our captain.



Thank you, Bubba ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NBM9B8fey1 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 7, 2022

Maryland track and field’s Caleb Dean is getting set for the Track and Field Championships in Oregon later today.

Caleb Dean takes on the 400m hurdles at NCAA Championships tomorrow @caleeb_d x #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/1C4Dmd1JYr — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) June 7, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer added Kam Fisher from UTEP to the team for the upcoming season.

NEW TERP ALERT!



Say hello to the newest Terp, Kam Fisher, who comes to us from UTEP where she led the Miners in assists in each of the last two seasons.



Read more about Kam: ➡️ https://t.co/zKIUmWN7F7 — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 7, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Natalie Pansini was selected to the Puerto Rico National Team.