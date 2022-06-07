MM 6.7: Maryland men’s basketball announces matchup against Tennessee at Barclays Center

Maryland men’s basketball is going back to the Big Apple.

The Terps will head to New York City to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 11.

Last season, the Terps participated in the event and pulled off a 70-68 upset over then-No. 20 Florida.

Newly hired Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is embracing the challenge of competing against stiff non conference opponents and that starts in an early-season tilt versus Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Basketball Hall of Fame in playing Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” Willard said in a statement. “Maryland has a huge fanbase in the New York metro area and we are excited to be able to play in front of them. Playing against Tennessee is another example of the challenging schedule our Maryland teams are going to play.”

Some of the Terps’ non-conference schedule consists of matchups with Saint Louis and Miami or Providence. It was also recently reported by Jon Rothstein that Maryland has a matchup set with UCLA for Dec. 14 in College Park. However, that has yet to be announced by the school.

Maryland is 3-2 in its five appearances at Barclays Center and has not faced Tennessee in nearly 40 years.

The Terps won the last matchup 72-49 in 1984 at the Great Alaska Shootout when Maryland legend Len Bias recorded a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

In other news

Andrew Chodes had the coverage as Maryland baseball saw its historic season end in heartbreaking fashion to UConn in Monday night’s College Park Regional final.

Former Maryland football head coach Ralph Friedgen was featured on the ballot for nomination into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Forever a Legend.



Ralph Friedgen is on the ballot for induction into the College Football Football Hall of Fame!



More: https://t.co/Kr79iLwkm3 pic.twitter.com/mSZtiNuKlb — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) June 6, 2022

Maryland baseball showed resilience all season long en route to a program-best 48 wins.

Maryland men’s basketball showed out in full support of the school’s baseball team.

Take us out to the ballgame.



All behind you, @TerpsBaseball. pic.twitter.com/LuylXjue4z — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 6, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse is now a week removed from its national championship victory.

Grace Griffin said goodbye to the Maryland women’s lacrosse program following a great five years.

“Becoming a Terp was the best decision I’ve ever made.”



2️⃣2️⃣ says goodbye ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TItsmKWgbS — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 6, 2022

Former Maryland women’s lacrosse star Kelly Amonte was named a Tewaaraton Legend.