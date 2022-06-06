 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 6.6: Maryland wrestler Jaxon Smith earns spot on U20 World Team

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Sam Oshtry
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland wrestler Jaxon Smith was named to the U20 Freestyle World Team, it was decided over the weekend.

Smith earned his spot in the 92-kilogram group with wins in a best-of-three tournament that took place this past weekend. Smith swept the match, defeating his opponent, Silas Allred, 13-6 and 10-0.

To get to this point, the freshman was dominant in the US Open competition back in April, where he outscored his competition 44-2. That earned him an opportunity for a spot on the World Team, where he proved himself.

The World Championships will take place in Bulgaria from August 15-21 and will feature some of the universe’s best wrestlers under the age of 20.

In other news

No. 1-seed Maryland baseball forced a winner-take-all rematch in the College Park Regional against No. 2-seed UConn with a 7-6 win Sunday night. The Terps beat Long Island on Friday, lost to UConn on Saturday, and beat Wake Forest earlier Sunday to set up the second game between the teams.

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a commitment from four-star class of 2023 guard Jahnathan Lamothe on Sunday.

The Terps celebrated the addition of Lamothe on Twitter.

Former Terp Brionna Jones had a massive night for the Connecticut Sun in Sunday's 93-86 win over the Seattle Storm.

Maryland men’s lacrosse is still soaking in its national championship victory to cap off a perfect season from one week ago.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Grace Griffin and Aurora Cordingley represented the program in Sunday’s IWLCA Senior All-Star game.

Graduate student Nick Robinson put forth a career effort in a starting role to extend Maryland baseball’s season by at least a day.

Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium was a scene following Nick Lorusso’s walk-off heroics on Sunday night.

