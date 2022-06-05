Four-star class of 2023 guard Jahnathan Lamothe commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball has picked up a commitment from class of 2023 shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe, he announced on Sunday.

Lamothe recently took an official visit to College Park from June 2-3, and he declared his commitment to the program just a couple of days later. He chose Maryland over the likes of Georgetown, UCF — both schools where he also took official visits — and Penn State.

A local product out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Lamothe becomes head coach Kevin Willard’s first addition to the class of 2023. Lamothe, a four-star prospect, ranks as the No. 124 player in the nation, the country’s 22nd-best shooting guard and the fourth-best player in Maryland, per the 247Sports Composite. Lamothe also plays on the AAU circuit for Maryland-based Team Durant.

Lamothe was first offered by former Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon’s staff on June 15, 2021, and he was re-offered by Willard’s staff on April 12.

Listed at six-foot-four and 180 pounds, Lamothe brings a solid frame and strong finishing skills to Maryland’s future backcourt. He is the latest player coming out of St. Frances to commit to the program; current sophomore big Julian Reese did so on May 10, 2020.

Willard has focused on keeping some of the best local talent home, and Lamothe continues that theme. Maryland natives that Willard has signed include Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young (Upper Marlboro), Georgetown transfer Donald Carey (Upper Marlboro) and three-star Noah Batchelor (Frederick).