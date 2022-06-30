MM 6.30: Two former Terps named to 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun were both selected to the WNBA All-Star Game this week, marking their second and third appearances, respectively.

Jones, a six-foot-three power forward, was the eighth overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft following a four-year stint with the Terps. At Maryland, she was nominated to an All-America team, the All-Big Ten First Team — thrice — and led the nation in field goal percentage twice.

The 26-year-old is coming off last season where she was named the league’s Most Improved Player and notched her first All-Star appearance.

She is second on the Sun with 14.1 PPG, trailing only fellow All-Star Jonquel Jones. The Sun are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas, a 30-year-old and former fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, is entering her eighth year in the league.

With the Terps, she was a two-time ACC Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American in 2012. She is Maryland’s — men’s and women’s — all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and double-doubles.

The six-foot-two forward has been a staple on the Sun for the better part of the last decade, as she is fifth all-time in their history in points (2352), games played (201) and assists (608).

After only playing in two regular season games last year following an achilles injury, she has led the Sun this season in assists per game (5.8) and steals (1.4).

The duo will represent Maryland in the WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on July 10 at 1 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s soccer’s Justin Gielen and gymnastics’ Leksana Andrews were awarded Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships, given to student-athletes from each of the 14 Big Ten institutions who plan to continue their education at a graduate degree program, per a university press release.

Congrats to Justin Gielen (@MarylandMSoccer) and Leksana Andrews (@TerpsGymnastics) on being awarded 2022 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships! https://t.co/qlxIDeaC1P — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 28, 2022

Terps women’s basketball freshman Gia Cooke gave the fans a look at why she chose Maryland in a new introduction video.

Maryland’s Maxwell Costes and Bubba Alleyne were named to the “All-Fitt” team, a list of D1Baseball reporter Aaron Fitt’s most exciting players to watch during the 2022 college baseball season.

Alum Ashly Kennedy concluded the women’s soccer team’s daily schedule announcements, revealing the last game of the regular season will be played on Oct. 23 at Purdue.

To announce our final regular-season game, we have #MarylandLegend @AshlyKennedy25! We can't wait to get the season started in 50 days! #GoTerps ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/53VfyFPmq6 — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 29, 2022

Aurora Cordingley score a wonder goal against USA in the first match of the Women’s World Lacrosse Championships. 13 current and former Terps are competing in this year’s games.