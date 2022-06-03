MM 6.3: Chris “Bubba” Alleyne awarded First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Maryland baseball fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne received Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American honors, the publication announced Thursday.

The honors continue to roll in for Alleyne, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award — which honors the nation’s best amateur baseball player — just 10 days ago.

Alleyne, who opted to return to Maryland for his fifth year of eligibility instead of turning pro, has reaped the benefits of his decision. Appearing in all 57 of Maryland’s games, Alleyne exploded for 22 home runs and 75 RBIs, both Big Ten-leading marks. Alleyne also posted an incredible .346 batting average, a 1.131 OPS and 23 stolen bases. The veteran superstar became the first Division I player since 2018 to join the 20/20 club (20 home runs, 20 stolen bases).

The Philadelphia product looks to turn his strong play into a successful postseason for the Terps. Named the No. 15 overall seed and the host of the College Park Regional, Maryland —the Big Ten regular season champs — will host a regional at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium for the first time in program history. The Terps begin their national postseason run against Long Island at 7 p.m. tonight.

In other news

Colin McNamara previewed the College Park Regional before it gets underway this afternoon.

Emmett Siegel wrapped up Maryland men’s lacrosse’s all-time season.

Logan Wisnauskas was named the Tewaaraton Award recipient on Thursday night, officially etching his spot as men’s college lacrosse’s best player in 2022.





5.72 points per game.

3.39 goals per game.

2.33 assists per game.

103 points.



Absurd season. Wisnauskas is that dude. pic.twitter.com/U7nwIxKc9d — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 2, 2022

On Thursday, Maryland baseball finished its final practice before this weekend’s regional.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn knows just how special this postseason weekend at “The Bob” can be.

A weekend unlike anything ever seen in College Park.



Our guys are ready.



➡️ https://t.co/rHZD0dADBR pic.twitter.com/i50are2Gip — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 2, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse goalie Logan McNaney had a sensational weekend en route to winning the national title and being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s John Geppert knew Monday would be a great day for the Terps.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Owen Prybylski chose a great time for his first goal of the season on Monday.

Owen Prybylski entered Monday with one shot this season. Then he had the pole goal in the biggest game of his life.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/B46LNlJrCm — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 2, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker and Tewaaraton Award finalist Aurora Cordingley had support from her teammates at Thursday night’s ceremony.