MM 6.29: Maryland men’s soccer releases schedule for 2022 season

Maryland men’s soccer released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Tuesday. The 16-game gauntlet has the Terps going toe to toe against some new nonconference opponents and facing off against some familiar Big Ten foes over a two-month span.

It's all here! Our 2022 schedule is live.



Opening Night at Ludwig is in 58 days.



— Maryland Men's Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 28, 2022

The Terps start off the season at Ludwig Field against New Hampshire — which finished as the No. 9 ranked team in the country at the end of last season — on Aug. 25. Maryland plays its next two games at home as well against Liberty on Aug. 28 and Denver on Sept. 2.

On Sept. 5, the Terps will play Virginia at Audi Field in the annual “Battle of the DMV.” The Cavaliers will look for revenge after the Terps took last year’s matchup, 2-1. That game is followed by another rivalry game away from home against Georgetown before conference play begins at Michigan on Sept. 16.

Then, the Terps begin another three-game stretch at home, facing Penn State on Sept. 20, Ohio State on Sept. 25 and Old Dominion on Sept 30.

The month of October starts in Piscataway, New Jersey with a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 4 before Maryland heads to Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern on Oct. 9.

Heading into the final stretch of the schedule, the Terps run up against Wisconsin on Oct. 14, High Point on Oct. 17, Michigan State on Oct. 21 and Delaware on October 25th — all in College Park. But, the season ends away from home, as the Terps travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana on Oct. 30 for the final game of the regular season.

Maryland will look to repeat the success they had last season after finishing as the No. 7 ranked team in the nation with a 12-4-2 record, and second in the Big Ten.

“Our team will be fully prepared to entertain our fans and compete against the best,” head coach Sasho Cirovski said in a release. “We cannot wait for opening night at Ludwig and the rest of what will be a fantastic year.”

In other news

Former Maryland women’s basketball stars Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas were both selected to the WNBA All-Star Game.

Congrats to @_bjones18 and @athomas_25 who were both selected to the WNBA All Star Game



— Maryland Women's Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 28, 2022

The recognition continues to pile in for Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn after he signed a big contract extension earlier this week.

An award for the skipper.



Congrats to @rvaughnUMD, who was named the ABCA/ATEC East Region Coach of the Year! — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 28, 2022

Following a historic season, Maryland men’s lacrosse attackman Logan Wisnauskas was nominated for an ESPY for Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports.





Wisnauskas is nominated for Best College Athlete (Men's Sports) at the 2022 ESPY Awards next month!



— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 28, 2022

Maryland women's lacrosse has 13 players playing in the 2022 Women’s World Lacrosse Championship.

GOOD LUCK to all our Terps participating in @WorldLax2022, which begins tomorrow in Towson!



— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 28, 2022

Maryland women's soccer announced another Big Ten game on its schedule this season and brought in a special guest to do so.

Maryland softball’s ACC/Big Ten challenge matchups are set for next season.

The matchup is set



We'll take on UNC and Virginia in the 2023 ACC/Big Ten Challenge



— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) June 28, 2022

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley celebrated a big recruiting weekend that saw the Terps lock up some of the top talent from the class of 2023.