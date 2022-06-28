MM 6.28: Maryland football lands trio of commitments on Monday

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley scored a hat trick on Monday as the Terps secured commitments from three skill position players in the class of 2023 in three-star wide receiver Derrick Rogers Jr., unranked wide receiver Josh Richards and No. 57 tight end Dylan Wade.

Rogers Jr. and Wade play together at Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, and hope to make a formidable duo for years to come in the receiver room in College Park.

Rogers Jr. has elite speed and can take the top off the defense with ease. He showcased his dynamic quickness with a 75-yard touchdown in a game versus New Smyrna Beach last season.

Wade, a two-sport athlete, was a member of the school’s varsity basketball team in 2021 despite being a sophomore. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest, according to 247 Sports. The six-foot-four wideout is sudden with his wide variety of routes and easily high-points the football to prevent defenders from making a play on the ball.

Richards, an unranked prospect, per the 247Sports Composite, is six-foot-three with the potential to be a matchup nightmare on the outside. Richards has the ability to use his body to shield defenders and make contested catches.

Locksley has 11 players in his 2023 recruiting class secured with the recruiting dead period now in effect.

In other news

Maryland signed baseball head coach Rob Vaughn to a contract extension on Monday.

In a decade with Rob Vaughn on staff, @TerpsBaseball has:



- Made 5 of its 8 NCAA Tournaments all-time

- Made its first 2 Super Regionals ever

- Broken the school wins record 3 times

- Won its 1st conference title in 51 years

- Hosted its 1st-ever Regional



Future is bright pic.twitter.com/mrBtS7gXLt — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 27, 2022

"It's our job to continue to build this thing. I love this place."



Just the beginning. Special things ahead in CP. pic.twitter.com/tCf4FZoJO5 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 27, 2022

"Maryland is where I want to be."



College Park is the destination. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/jIPOeJpcmz — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 27, 2022

Maryland baseball had a phenomenal starting pitching rotation this past season and they were awarded for their efforts.

Got some big time arms in College Park #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/te0WmKyX1m — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 27, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse reflected on last month’s national championship.

A truly special group. Already missing these guys and all our graduates. #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/PeBMxd2Jyw — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 27, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball will not compete in the annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and the Big East, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Terps have not been in the event since 2017.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.



Villanova at Michigan State

Indiana at Xavier

Iowa at Seton Hall

Marquette at Purdue

Butler at Penn St

Northwestern at Georgetown

Nebraska at St. John's

DePaul at Minnesotahttps://t.co/uv7WkVzTKM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball announced former Navy staff member Kelsey Wolfe as its new Associate Director of Basketball Performance.

Thrilled to welcome Kelsey Wolfe as our Associate Director of Basketball Performance! #FearTheTurtle https://t.co/EfPiflYXC7 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 27, 2022

Maryland Athletics’ broadcast and production department earned three Capital Emmy Awards for its work, it was announced Saturday.

Maryland, thriving.



Three Emmys for the Terps! https://t.co/Hz8YfzdpSt — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 27, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball continues to put the work in this summer.

The guys back playing at XFINITY >>>>> pic.twitter.com/BcbdH0JxbL — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 27, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Ava Sciolla came to College Park to win some games.