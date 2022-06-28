 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 6.28: Maryland football lands trio of commitments on Monday

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Photo Courtesy of Taylor McLaughlin/Maryland Athletics
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley scored a hat trick on Monday as the Terps secured commitments from three skill position players in the class of 2023 in three-star wide receiver Derrick Rogers Jr., unranked wide receiver Josh Richards and No. 57 tight end Dylan Wade.

Rogers Jr. and Wade play together at Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, and hope to make a formidable duo for years to come in the receiver room in College Park.

Rogers Jr. has elite speed and can take the top off the defense with ease. He showcased his dynamic quickness with a 75-yard touchdown in a game versus New Smyrna Beach last season.

Wade, a two-sport athlete, was a member of the school’s varsity basketball team in 2021 despite being a sophomore. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest, according to 247 Sports. The six-foot-four wideout is sudden with his wide variety of routes and easily high-points the football to prevent defenders from making a play on the ball.

Richards, an unranked prospect, per the 247Sports Composite, is six-foot-three with the potential to be a matchup nightmare on the outside. Richards has the ability to use his body to shield defenders and make contested catches.

Locksley has 11 players in his 2023 recruiting class secured with the recruiting dead period now in effect.

In other news

Maryland signed baseball head coach Rob Vaughn to a contract extension on Monday.

Maryland baseball had a phenomenal starting pitching rotation this past season and they were awarded for their efforts.

Maryland men’s lacrosse reflected on last month’s national championship.

Maryland men’s basketball will not compete in the annual Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and the Big East, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Terps have not been in the event since 2017.

Maryland women’s basketball announced former Navy staff member Kelsey Wolfe as its new Associate Director of Basketball Performance.

Maryland Athletics’ broadcast and production department earned three Capital Emmy Awards for its work, it was announced Saturday.

Maryland men’s basketball continues to put the work in this summer.

Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Ava Sciolla came to College Park to win some games.

