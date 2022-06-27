Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn earns contract extension through 2027

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn received a contract extension through June 2027, it was announced Monday in a release by Maryland Director of Athletics Damon Evans.

Vaughn is coming off of a historic 2022 season, as he was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Terps to a school-record 48 wins and their first conference title in over a half century. Maryland won every conference series of the season and hosted an NCAA regional for the first time in school history.

“Maryland is where I want to be and I couldn’t be happier to be in College Park for years to come,” Vaughn said in the release. “It is an absolute honor to coach these young men and help them achieve their dreams. This past season was one we all will never forget and I look forward to helping to create more memories here at Maryland.”

“Coach Vaughn has built an incredible culture of winning, on and off the field with Maryland baseball and we are thrilled to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension,” Evans added.

Vaughn will receive an annual base salary of $300,000 and an additional $150,000 in supplemental annual income, per a Maryland Public Information Act request by Testudo Times. Additional incentives include $30,000 bonuses for Big Ten regular season or tournament championships. Vaughn would also receive an additional $60,000 for an appearance in the Men’s College World Series and a $90,000 reward for winning a national championship.

Vaughn was an assistant coach at Maryland for five seasons before being named head coach in 2018. Since taking the helm of the program, the Terps have an overall record of 141-96. They have been to a regional in each of the last two seasons and have a .709 win percentage over those two years.

The 2022 season saw a multitude of Vaughn’s players earn recognition for their performance. Eight players earned All-Big Ten honors, with six first-team selections. Fifth-year outfielder Chris Alleyne was also named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Maryland’s success came because of the depth within the roster Vaughn assembled, as the team set school records in a wide variety of categories, including home runs (137), hits (683) and RBIs (534). They also had an elite rotation of starting pitchers, led by All-Americans in sophomore Jason Savacool and junior Ryan Ramsey. On April il 29, Ramsey had one of the most memorable and dominant performances in school history, tossing a perfect game.

Vaughn will look to build off the 2022 season and continue his efforts to build Maryland’s baseball program into a national contender in the years to come.