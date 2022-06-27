MM 6.27: Maryland men’s basketball will travel to Louisville for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Maryland men’s basketball will travel to the KFC Yum! Center to take on the Louisville Cardinals in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it was announced Friday.

November’s showdown will mark the second straight season that the two programs met up; Louisville defeated the Terps, 63-55, in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Nov. 27, 2021.

Last season’s defeat was former head coach Mark Turgeon’s penultimate game with the program before Danny Manning took the reins as interim head coach on Dec. 3, 2021. Manning is currently the associate head coach under Kenny Payne at Louisville, while Kevin Willard is in year one as head coach of the Terps. Willard also has connections to the Cardinals’ program, having served as an assistant head coach from 2001-07.

The Terps own an 11-12 all-time record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, partaking in the annual competition as an ACC member 15 times before joining the Big Ten for the 2014-15 academic year. Though Louisville holds a 6-2 lead over Maryland in the all-time series between the schools, this will be the first time the two schools meet in the interconference battle. After one year in the American Athletic Conference, Louisville became a participating ACC member in 2014.

With the announcement of the matchup at Louisville, Maryland’s schedule is presumably complete. In year one under Willard, the Terps have a premier nonconference schedule. The Terps will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, from Nov. 19-20 for matchups against Saint Louis and either Miami (Florida) or Providence. Maryland will also play Tennessee at the Barclays Center on Dec. 11 and will host UCLA on Dec. 14. Testudo Times has also confirmed guarantee game home matchups with Western Carolina, Niagara, Coppin State, Binghamton, Saint Peter’s and UMBC.

The ESPN family of networks will carry Maryland’s game against Louisville, and the game time and specific network will be announced at a later date.

In other news

Maryland football received three commitments over the weekend for the class of 2023.

Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Darryl Morsell signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz.

Some of Maryland men’s basketball’s most notable recent alums came back to the Xfinity Center to play some pickup basketball with the current team.

The pick up highlights you've been waiting for



Appreciate our alums ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6RIgtdvGs — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 24, 2022

Maryland football linebacker Durell Nchami has left his imprint as one of the Big Ten’s best since 2020.

On only 148 pass rush snaps since 2020, Durell Nchami had a pass rush win rate of 27.5%. Highest in the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/5Z6g4niQ8W — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 26, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s four freshmen — Gia Cooke, Brianna McDaniel, Ava Sciolla and Mila Reynolds — are all getting acclimated to College Park.

Mila Reynolds let everyone know why she came to Maryland to play for women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese.

“I decided to come to Maryland and I wanted to win a championship.”



Welcome home, @15MilaReynolds ❤️#TerpFamily x #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/My9qcyb5mN — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 24, 2022

Legendary Maryland men’s basketball coach Gary Williams and current head coach Kevin Willard announced a couple of Maryland women’s soccer’s matchups this season.

Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski is excited about his new transfer additions.

"What I really liked is his will to score."@SashoCirovski on Stefan Copetti.



➡️ https://t.co/NT1HermOVR pic.twitter.com/z5eN36LuwR — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 24, 2022

"He truly has a sixth sense as a finisher."@SashoCirovski on German Giammattei.



➡️ https://t.co/NT1Her5dxh pic.twitter.com/QRift1VbEE — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 24, 2022

A few members of the 2022 Maryland men’s lacrosse national championship team are making their impact felt at the professional level.

Bubba Fairman comes flying out of the box and scores his first professional goal. pic.twitter.com/Oq4RTUtMQe — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 25, 2022

Great player but an even better teammate. Jake Higgins #bethebest https://t.co/qJzbQYxKmX — John Tillman (@CoachTillman1) June 25, 2022