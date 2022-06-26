Maryland football receives three commitments over the weekend

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley had a busy weekend ahead of Monday’s month-long dead period — when coaches are prohibited from making in-person contact with recruits. His Terps received commitments from three players in the class of 2023 — all of whom took official visits to College Park within the past few days.

Three-star wide receiver Sean Williams from St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) pledged his allegiance to Maryland on Saturday after an official visit during the week. Williams also held offers from multiple other programs, including West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. Listed at six-foot-one, Williams adds elite speed and playmaking ability to a Maryland receiving corps that has already received commitments from three-star wideouts Ryan Manning and Nasir Addison this cycle.

Williams is ranked as the 163rd-best receiver nationally by the 247Sports Composite and the eighth-best recruit out of Washington, D.C. He is the fourth St. John’s player to commit to Maryland in the last three years, following in the footsteps of current Terps Taizse Johnson, Antwain Littleton II, Colby McDonald and Rakim Jarrett. He tallied 705 receiving yards in 2021, which led the undefeated and nationally-ranked Cadets.

Sunday saw the Terps receive a commitment from another pass catcher, as Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) tight end AJ Szymanski announced his intention to play for the Terps. Szymanski is not rated by 247Sports but is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals, earning him offers from Temple, Army and Navy, among others.

Szymanski’s six-foot-five, 245 pound frame allows him to play a key role in blocking while still providing an option in the passing game. He also played defensive end in high school because of his size and elusiveness. In fact, he led his team with nine sacks last season while splitting time between the two positions.

Defensive back Mykel Morman also committed to Maryland via Instagram Sunday. Morman attends Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. and also chose to stay close and play for his home state. The Terps were Morman’s first Division I offer.

Wise lost its only game of the 2021-22 season in the Maryland 4A state championship game. Morman was key to his team’s success and has good size for his position, standing at six-foot-one. Morman also has elite speed, finishing 3rd in the Maryland Class 4A Track and Field 100-meter championships with a time of 10.64 seconds.

The Terps have been emphasizing speed on the recruiting trail, as many of the program’s commitments and targets are track athletes in addition to football players.

Locksley has now secured eight verbal commitments in the class of 2023.