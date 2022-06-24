Maryland baseball’s Chris Alleyne and Jason Savacool earn All-American honors

Maryland baseball’s fifth-year outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne and sophomore right-handed pitcher Jason Savacool each received D1Baseball.com Second Team All-American selections, the publication announced on Friday.

The 2022 Maryland baseball team made history once again as the honors continue to pour in. For the first time in seven years, D1Baseball.com chose two Terps to represent its All-America Second Team as Allenye and Savacool have become accustomed to recognition.

Maryland was the only program in the Big Ten to have a player on any of the three teams and one of 10 programs in the country to have at least two players.

Alleyne made the most of his final year in College Park as he was named Big Ten Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award – which is given to the best amateur baseball player in the nation.

As the captain of the team and center-piece of the outfield, Alleyne appeared in all 62 games in which he made his way to the top of the Big Ten in home runs (24) and RBIs (79). Along with the homers, Alleyne swiped 24 bags, the first time that a Division I player has recorded 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases since 2018.

On the mound, Savacool made significant improvements from his already impressive freshman season, becoming one of the best pitchers in the nation. In his second season, Savacool led the Big Ten in innings pitched (107.2) and strikeouts (123), earning First Team All-Big Ten honors.

With Maryland’s season coming to an end in heartbreaking fashion, losing to UConn 11-8 in the NCAA College Park Regional Championship, the Terps will have to wait until next season to see if Savacool can head an elite pitching rotation once again.