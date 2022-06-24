MM 6.24: Maryland men’s soccer adds two transfers for 2022 season

Maryland men’s soccer landed two transfers on Thursday, officially announcing the additions of senior forward Stefan Copetti from Marist College and graduate forward German Giammattei from Amherst College to help bolster the attack for the 2022 season.

After the departure of leading goalscorer Ben Bender to the MLS at the end of last season, head coach Sasho Cirovski is seemingly looking to plug some new pieces into the offensive machine that produced the third-most goals and assists in the Big Ten last year.

Copetti was a First Team All-MAAC selection for Marist in 2021, leading the team to both MAAC regular season and tournament titles with a team-high nine goals. Cirovski is a coach who likes to move his forwards around in attacking formations, and Copetti can fit anywhere along the front three, which means he could see a solid role within the team.

“He is a capable playmaker and provider but what I really like is his will to score,” Cirovski said in a release.

Giammattei was an absolute monster in Division III with Amherst, winning USC National Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. In 60 starts for the Mammoths, he totaled 45 goals and 12 assists, almost averaging a goal contribution per game.

For a Maryland team whose leading scorer last season had just seven goals, Giammattei could provide the Terps with that goal scoring touch that they lack upfront.

With sophomore forward Joshua Bolma returning to the squad after being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021, the attack could be looking scary for Cirovski this fall.

In other news

Maryland celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a video that looks back on how important the historic law was for women’s athletics.

Fearless Women refuse to let anything hold them back.



Narrated by @MarissaC_25.#TitleIX50 pic.twitter.com/8RkcBhlsaF — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 23, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese went on Big Ten Network to discuss the importance of Title IX.

"It's talking about the people that have come before us that paved the way." @emilyehman and @TerpsWBB Coach @BrendaFrese talk #TitleIX50.



Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/xC3U9w3Bog pic.twitter.com/1ZU2yZRGj4 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 23, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball continued its workouts with notable alumni like Kevin Huerter, Jake Layman, and Bruno Fernando at Xfinity Center.

Maryland men’s lacrosse congratulated former player Brian Daugherty on his induction into the Pro Lacrosse Hall of Fame as a part of the inaugural 2022 class last weekend.