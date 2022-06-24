Former Maryland men’s basketball guard Darryl Morsell agrees to deal with Utah Jazz

Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Darryl Morsell has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, first reported by Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale Friday. He worked out for the Jazz on June 15.

Morsell played four years at Maryland before transferring to Marquette to finish his college career, using his fifth year of eligibility given to NCAA athletes due to the cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore native came to College Park via Mount Saint Joseph High School, where he was rated as a four-star recruit and one of the best players in the state of Maryland. He played three years of high school basketball alongside his eventual Terrapin teammate, Jalen Smith, who played two years for Maryland before departing for the NBA. Smith is currently a free agent and finished this past season with the Indiana Pacers.

Morsell played a sizable role during his freshman season, playing in all 32 games. The team missed the NCAA Tournament, but Morsell’s impact was noticeable, especially on the defensive end. His sophomore season was a continuation of his development as a player, helping lead the Terps to a win over Belmont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with 18 points.

The 2019-20 season saw Morsell and the Terps climb as high as No. 3 in the polls, clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season championship. The signature moment of his time in College Park came on Feb. 23 at Minnesota, when he hit a deep, game-winning three-pointer with just 1.9 seconds remaining to lift the Terps to a comeback victory. That team, the most accomplished under then-head coach Mark Turgeon, did not get a chance to compete in the postseason, as it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his senior season, Morsell starred as one of Maryland’s most important players, once again putting on display his defensive prowess. He was named the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, rallying his team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after an upset victory over UConn.

He finished his Maryland career as one of only 16 Terps to score 1,000 points, collect 500 rebounds and make 100 starts.

Morsell opted to transfer to Marquette for his final year of collegiate basketball and thrived in his new role in Milwaukee, earning All-Big East Honorable Mention honors after averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The Golden Eagles qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed before falling to eventual national finalist North Carolina in the first round.

Morsell will have an opportunity to earn a spot on the Jazz’s roster with his play in the NBA Summer League this July. The Jazz commence their summer slate against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City on July 5.