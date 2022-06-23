MM 6.23: Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg to participate in 2022 Big Ten Women’s Leadership Summit

The Big Ten announced that the conference will host its first annual Women’s Leadership Summit in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Among the coaches invited was Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg.

The event is taking place at the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, and will last through Friday with 75 student-athletes, coaches and administrators in attendance.

“This event is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering transformational educational experiences and growth opportunities to our student-athletes,” commissioner Kevin Warren said.

Meharg is entering her historic 35th season as the Terps head coach, making her one of the longest-tenured coaches in the history of college sports.

She has led Maryland to seven national championships, 26 conference titles and 19 Final Four appearances. Meharg is one of just three coaches in NCAA Division I field hockey history to record 600 wins.

Her accomplishments speak volumes, as she has been named National Coach of the Year a record nine times.

In addition to participating in today’s summit, Meharg will be featured in Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX, a second project commemorating Title IX’s passage 50 years ago.

Maryland’s student-athletes had tremendous cumulative academic success this past semester, 140 of them earning Dean’s List recognition.

Big time performance in the classroom by the Terps!



Proud of our student-athletes.



— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 22, 2022

Laura Heberling was introduced as the new pitching coach for Maryland softball. She previously served on Utah State’s coaching staff.

We are so excited to officially announce Laura Heberling as our newest Assistant Coach! ❤️



— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) June 22, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball alums reunited for a workout, with recent players like Kevin Huerter, Jake Layman and Bruno Fernando all taking their place back at the Xfinity Center.

Maryland women’s basketball senior and Princeton transfer Abby Meyers will be in attendance for a Title IX anniversary celebration at the Bethesda Big Train baseball game at Shirley Povich Field at 7 p.m. Saturday.

This Saturday, @TerpsWBB star & @WWHSAthletics legend Abby Meyers joins us to celebrate the 50th anniversary of #TitleIX with her former @PrincetonWBB teammates! Come out to Povich and have a blast!



— Bethesda Big Train (@GoBigTrain) June 22, 2022

Maryland football junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett is primed for another big season.

— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022

Maryland football director of player personnel operations Will Christopherson has left to take a role as a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs.