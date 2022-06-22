MM 6.22: Three-star class of 2023 defensive back Jonathan Akins commits to Maryland football

Class of 2023 defensive back Jonathan Akins committed to Maryland football, he announced Monday night.

Akins hails from Madison, Florida, and currently attends Madison County High School. He is rated as a three-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the 178th best player in the state of Florida, but has generally flown under the radar due to the fact that he plays at a high school in a relatively rural region of Florida that only enrolls approximately 500 students.

Akins visited Maryland on June 17 and committed just three days later, following visits to both Rutgers and Georgia. He also received official offers from Coastal Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Troy and South Florida.

Listed as a five-foot-11, 170 pound defensive back, Akins has game-changing speed that can translate to multiple positions, especially on special teams. He has a confirmed 100-meter time of 10.48 seconds and has excellent agility, making him especially difficult to chase down and tackle.

Akins is the fifth commitment in head coach Mike Locksley’s 2023 recruiting class and the first from the state of Florida.

In other news

Meghan Ryan Nemzer, the new head coach of Maryland women’s soccer, will be featured in tomorrow’s Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX.

See her in Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX. Coming June 23. pic.twitter.com/vQJcTewnUs — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 21, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball stars Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan Jr. returned to Xfinity Center for a workout.

The boys back on campus! pic.twitter.com/ms617uZCgW — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 21, 2022

The fellas got after it pic.twitter.com/lvIYlJF4pT — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 21, 2022

Recently-graduated Maryland baseball outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne had his jersey hung up on the wall at College Park institution RJ Bentley’s.

The Bubba No. 3 is going up at @RJ__Bentleys! pic.twitter.com/VdqX9HGecB — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 21, 2022

Eddie Praley was announced as Maryland women’s basketball’s new Director of Video. Praley was an intern with the program in 2015-16 and was the Coordinator of Video and Recruiting Operations at Iowa State for the last four years.

➡️ https://t.co/KaQQeO3VFb#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/fpxOUzinZ1 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 21, 2022

Tuesday marked the four-year anniversary of the Atlanta Hawks drafting Kevin Huerter with the 19th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Four years ago today. pic.twitter.com/PujDywKqx6 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 21, 2022

Maryland tennis will play at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against UNC and then against either Utah or Charlotte.

Senior midfielder Brooke Weston revealed Maryland women’s soccer’s ninth game of the 2022 season against Illinois on Sept. 22.

Maryland football’s NFL draftees, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and safety Nick Cross, were photographed in their new uniforms at their teams’ respective practices.

The NFL looks good on these rooks. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/uMc22wysSp — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) June 21, 2022

Multiple Terps will represent their nations at the 2022 Women’s World Lacrosse Championship in Towson, Maryland, in less than a week.

Can’t wait to watch our Terps represent their nations. pic.twitter.com/0eJqIyvw2V — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 21, 2022

Three Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named USILA Academic All-Americans. The team was also recognized for its success in the classroom.