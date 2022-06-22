MM 6.22: Three-star class of 2023 defensive back Jonathan Akins commits to Maryland football

Class of 2023 defensive back Jonathan Akins committed to Maryland football, he announced Monday night.
Akins hails from Madison, Florida, and currently attends Madison County High School. He is rated as a three-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the 178th best player in the state of Florida, but has generally flown under the radar due to the fact that he plays at a high school in a relatively rural region of Florida that only enrolls approximately 500 students.
Akins visited Maryland on June 17 and committed just three days later, following visits to both Rutgers and Georgia. He also received official offers from Coastal Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Troy and South Florida.
Listed as a five-foot-11, 170 pound defensive back, Akins has game-changing speed that can translate to multiple positions, especially on special teams. He has a confirmed 100-meter time of 10.48 seconds and has excellent agility, making him especially difficult to chase down and tackle.
Akins is the fifth commitment in head coach Mike Locksley’s 2023 recruiting class and the first from the state of Florida.
In other news
Meghan Ryan Nemzer, the new head coach of Maryland women’s soccer, will be featured in tomorrow’s Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX.
Forging a new path. @MegNemzer will begin her first season leading @TerpsWSoccer in August.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 21, 2022
See her in Fearlessly Forward: The Story of Maryland and Title IX. Coming June 23. pic.twitter.com/vQJcTewnUs
Former Maryland men’s basketball stars Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan Jr. returned to Xfinity Center for a workout.
The boys back on campus! pic.twitter.com/ms617uZCgW— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 21, 2022
Setting an example— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 21, 2022
The fellas got after it pic.twitter.com/lvIYlJF4pT
Recently-graduated Maryland baseball outfielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne had his jersey hung up on the wall at College Park institution RJ Bentley’s.
You know you’re a CP legend when…— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 21, 2022
The Bubba No. 3 is going up at @RJ__Bentleys! pic.twitter.com/VdqX9HGecB
Eddie Praley was announced as Maryland women’s basketball’s new Director of Video. Praley was an intern with the program in 2015-16 and was the Coordinator of Video and Recruiting Operations at Iowa State for the last four years.
Thrilled to welcome Eddie Praley back to our staff as our Director of Video‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 21, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/KaQQeO3VFb#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/fpxOUzinZ1
Tuesday marked the four-year anniversary of the Atlanta Hawks drafting Kevin Huerter with the 19th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
"Kevin Huerter, from the University of Maryland"— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 21, 2022
Four years ago today. pic.twitter.com/PujDywKqx6
Maryland tennis will play at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against UNC and then against either Utah or Charlotte.
The Terps are headed to the @ITA_Tennis Kickoff in Jan., as we will play host @UNC_wtennis on Jan. 27. #WeAreCollegeTennis | #ITAKickoff— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) June 21, 2022
Read More ➡️: https://t.co/6KAQ9lT6nZ pic.twitter.com/7n0psHqsoK
Senior midfielder Brooke Weston revealed Maryland women’s soccer’s ninth game of the 2022 season against Illinois on Sept. 22.
vs. ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/bhiKXyuJUz— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) June 21, 2022
Maryland football’s NFL draftees, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and safety Nick Cross, were photographed in their new uniforms at their teams’ respective practices.
The NFL looks good on these rooks. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/uMc22wysSp— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) June 21, 2022
Multiple Terps will represent their nations at the 2022 Women’s World Lacrosse Championship in Towson, Maryland, in less than a week.
One week away from @WorldLax2022 in Maryland!— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) June 21, 2022
Can’t wait to watch our Terps represent their nations. pic.twitter.com/0eJqIyvw2V
Three Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named USILA Academic All-Americans. The team was also recognized for its success in the classroom.
Congratulations to Drew Morris, Jake Higgins, and Matt Rahill for being named @USILA_Lax Academic All-Americans! Plus, the Terps are named an All-Academic team https://t.co/tLouEiiboL— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) June 21, 2022
