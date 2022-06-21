MM 6.21: Former Maryland football star Will Likely named to All-USFL team

Former Maryland football star Will Likely III was selected to the annual All-United States Football League (USFL) Team.

Likely was one of 11 defensive players named to the squad.

The Florida native is currently a defensive back for the Houston Gamblers and ranks third in the league in interceptions with four. Likely is also 11th in the league in tackles with 63.

He enjoyed an accomplished career during his time in College Park, including a Football Writers Association of America First Team All-American selection in 2015. During the 2015 season — his junior season — he was third in the country with 1,197 return yards in 11 games.

Likely was a standout player for the Terps, as he received First Team All-Big Ten honors twice and was named the inaugural Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in 2015.

He broke the Big Ten record for return yards in a single game with 233 in Maryland’s dominating 50-21 victory over Richmond on Sept. 5, 2015.

The five-foot-seven explosive athlete concluded his career for the Terps by finishing second in program history with 2,233 kickoff return yards and four punt return touchdowns.

In other news

Maryland football’s freshmen are on campus and the first summer session is underway.

Maryland baseball put together a report tracking its former players who are thriving in the major leagues.

Big league debuts, career milestones, and lots of home runs.



The first Pro Terps Report of the 2022 season! #DirtyTerps https://t.co/TbRgXoZXT0 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 20, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer announced its Big Ten opener against Michigan on Sept. 16.

Former Maryland men’s soccer player Graham Zusi scored a goal from outside the box in the MLS on Monday.

Graham Zusi is gonna be scoring stunners until the end of time. pic.twitter.com/Tk7XNnVw7L — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) June 20, 2022

Maryland Athletics is releasing a documentary about Title IX and Maryland on June 23.